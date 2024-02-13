Repairs on Interstate 80 in Grundy County start Monday

Interstate 80 heading west near Joliet on Sept. 17, 2022. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction on Interstate 80 in Grundy County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Feb. 19. (Bob Okon)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced construction on Interstate 80 in Grundy County will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Feb. 19.

Work will take place in both directions of I-80 between the Route 47 interchange, exit 112, and the Seneca interchange, exit 105. Work will patch and resurface I-80 after extreme temperature swings and winter weather in January caused significant pavement failures and potholes. One lane in each direction will be open and there will be daily lane closures during the project, which is scheduled to take about 10 weeks to complete.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 3 updates on Twitter, follow us at @IDOTDistrict3. View area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.