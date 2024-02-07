Morris’ emergency declaration on migrant buses is now an ordinance

The Morris City Council voted unanimously on Monday night to enact an ordinance restricting buses from dropping off passengers unscheduled within the city.

This ordinance puts Morris in line with Grundy County, which declared itself a nonsanctuary county in December and posted electronic signs along Interstate 55 warning drivers of buses full of refugees from Mexico and Venezuela, shipped here from Texas, to keep driving.

According to the declaration, now an ordinance, “the operator of any unscheduled intercity bus must make application for an approval to arrive and load/unload passengers in the city on an appropriate form made available by the City of Morris Police Department.”

The ordinance states that unscheduled intercity bus service must be received by the city at least five full business days prior to the day the bus would arrive, and all applications need to include the proposed passenger list. Operators must also perform background checks on each passenger over the age of 18, and provide copies to the Chief of Police.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no more than one application will be approved for a given date, time and location. If an application is approved, buses can only unload passengers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The location will be determined by the Chief of Police.

Violation of these ordinances will be met with a fine of $750.