Grundy County Speedway prepares for its biggest season ever

The Grundy County Speedway prepares for its 2024 season as it takes on a total of 36 nights, including three new series at the only asphalt short track in Illinois.

The extended schedule isn’t the only change seen at the track: Promoter Steve Bechtel said the track will have three new divisions, a new figure-eight style track, and a brand new division from the High School Racing Association.

“We’re excited to have a figure-eight style track, which will allow us to have trailer races and drifting-style events,” Bechtel said. “It opens a whole new avenue of things for us on top of just the stock car racing we’ve always done.”

As the schedule has grown, so has the number of people participating. Bechtel said Cheryl Hryn has been the driving force behind getting the High School Racing Association involved at the track.

“It’s always cool when you can get the younger drivers involved in racing as an entry-level class now, maybe as a junior in high school,” Bechtel said. “Maybe five years from now they’re in one of our top divisions at the race track. It helps them get their feet wet, and know what they can do at the track and it benefits us down the road to have these guys and girls starting young.”

Bechtel said racing has blown up among women in just the last 10 to 12 years. When it started, women were just in lower divisions but he’s now seeing women taking part in the top divisions, winning races, and nearly finishing first in total points.

This year’s season will have a different type of racing for everyone, and the demolition derby held during last year’s Grundy County Fair will return. It also sees the return of many of the same events from last year, including Kids Night, Back to School, Fan Appreciation Night, and more.

The grandstand’s open officially from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 for practices but the season’s first race doesn’t take place until Saturday, April 20th with the 47th annual Spring Classic, which features Big 8 series cars, the Mid Am Racing Series, the American Super Cup and Sixers. The High School Racing Association race nights will take place on Saturday, June 15, Saturday, July 6, Saturday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 10.

Races this year will start at 7:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. to get drivers and spectators home earlier.

The High School Racing Association features American six-cylinder sedans that have many safety requirements, and the driver’s school colors and mascot must be incorporated into the paint scheme and design of the car. Students participating must be entering their freshman year, or current high school students. Those who have just graduated are also eligible. For more information on the High School Racing Association, visit highschoolracing.org.

The 2024 Racing Schedule is as follows, with all races starting at 7:30 p.m. unless specified otherwise:

Morris resident Alex Gay picks up a victory in her #62 Street Stock at the Grundy County Speedway (Photo provided by Grundy County Speedway)

April 13th

Open Practice – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Pits Open 11 a.m.)

April 19th

Open Practice – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Pits Open 4 p.m.)

FREE GRANDSTAND - 5 p.m.

April 20th

47th Annual Spring Classic

Big 8 Series, Mid Am Racing Series, American Super Cup & Sixers

April 27th

Open Practice – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Pits Open 11 a.m.)

FREE GRANDSTAND - 12 p.m.

May 4th

Cabin Fever Season Opener

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock & Sixers

May 10th

Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock & Super Cup

May 11th

Spring Fling Enduro 200

May 17th

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Pure Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets

May 24th

Super Late Model, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Super Cup, Crown Vic

May 31st

Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets

June 7th

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Super Cup, Spectator Drags

June 14th

Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Midgets

June 15th

Figure 8 Bus Race, Super Late Model, Sixers, HSRA

5-0 Racing For Special Olympics

June 21st

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Pure Stock, Super Cup

June 28th

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock

GRUNDY COUNTY FAIR RACING EVENTS

July 4th - Thursday

Demolition Derby - 3 Classes

July 5th - Friday

Big 8 Late Model, Mid Am, Super Cup, Crown Vic, Midgets

July 6th - Saturday

Super Late Model, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Sixers, HSRA

July 7th - Sunday

Stars & Stripes 250 Enduro

Kids Power Wheel Racing: TBA

July 12th

Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Super Cup, Midgets

July 13th

ASA Midwest Tour Wayne Carter Classic 100

Midwest Trucks & Midwest Dash Series

July 19th

Super Late Model, Street Stock, Super Cup, Crown Vic, Midgets

July 26th

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Cown Vic

August 3rd

Super Late Model, Street Stock, Super Cups, Sixers, HSRA

August 10th

Figure 8 Trailer Race

Late Model, Mid Am, Pure Stock, Midgets, Sixers, HSRA

August 15th

Rusty Wallace Racing Experience

Drive A Late Model Or Get A Ride Along

August 17th

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, American Super Cup

August 24th

Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets

Labor Day Weekend - 3 Days of Racing

August 30th

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Super Cup

August 31st

Fall Brawl 200 Enduro

Plus 2022/2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony

September 1st

Night of Features - Lee Schuler Memorial 61

Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock

Crown Vic, Sixers, Midwest Mayhem Midgets

September 7th

Night of Thrills - More Info Coming Soon

63rd Annual Bettenhausen 100 Memorial Weekend

September 20th

Street Stock, Pure Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets

Open Practice Late Model & Mid Am Stock Car Series

After Party In Dance Hall

September 21st

Bettenhausen Memorial 100

Mid Am Stock Car Series, Super Cups, Sixers

October 11th, 12th & 13th

33rd Annual Bahama Bracket Nationals

Rain Date October 25th, 26th, 27th

October 19th

Goblin 250 Enduro

Kids Halloween Costume Contest & Candy Scramble

Kids Power Wheel Races