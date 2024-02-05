Grundy County Speedway prepares for its biggest season ever

The Grundy County Speedway prepares for its 2024 season as it takes on a total of 36 nights, including three new series at the only asphalt short track in Illinois.
The extended schedule isn’t the only change seen at the track: Promoter Steve Bechtel said the track will have three new divisions, a new figure-eight style track, and a brand new division from the High School Racing Association.
“We’re excited to have a figure-eight style track, which will allow us to have trailer races and drifting-style events,” Bechtel said. “It opens a whole new avenue of things for us on top of just the stock car racing we’ve always done.”
As the schedule has grown, so has the number of people participating. Bechtel said Cheryl Hryn has been the driving force behind getting the High School Racing Association involved at the track.
“It’s always cool when you can get the younger drivers involved in racing as an entry-level class now, maybe as a junior in high school,” Bechtel said. “Maybe five years from now they’re in one of our top divisions at the race track. It helps them get their feet wet, and know what they can do at the track and it benefits us down the road to have these guys and girls starting young.”
Bechtel said racing has blown up among women in just the last 10 to 12 years. When it started, women were just in lower divisions but he’s now seeing women taking part in the top divisions, winning races, and nearly finishing first in total points.
This year’s season will have a different type of racing for everyone, and the demolition derby held during last year’s Grundy County Fair will return. It also sees the return of many of the same events from last year, including Kids Night, Back to School, Fan Appreciation Night, and more.
The grandstand’s open officially from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 for practices but the season’s first race doesn’t take place until Saturday, April 20th with the 47th annual Spring Classic, which features Big 8 series cars, the Mid Am Racing Series, the American Super Cup and Sixers. The High School Racing Association race nights will take place on Saturday, June 15, Saturday, July 6, Saturday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 10.
Races this year will start at 7:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. to get drivers and spectators home earlier.
The High School Racing Association features American six-cylinder sedans that have many safety requirements, and the driver’s school colors and mascot must be incorporated into the paint scheme and design of the car. Students participating must be entering their freshman year, or current high school students. Those who have just graduated are also eligible. For more information on the High School Racing Association, visit highschoolracing.org.
The 2024 Racing Schedule is as follows, with all races starting at 7:30 p.m. unless specified otherwise:
April 13th
Open Practice – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Pits Open 11 a.m.)
April 19th
Open Practice – 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Pits Open 4 p.m.)
FREE GRANDSTAND - 5 p.m.
April 20th
47th Annual Spring Classic
Big 8 Series, Mid Am Racing Series, American Super Cup & Sixers
April 27th
Open Practice – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Pits Open 11 a.m.)
FREE GRANDSTAND - 12 p.m.
May 4th
Cabin Fever Season Opener
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock & Sixers
May 10th
Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock & Super Cup
May 11th
Spring Fling Enduro 200
May 17th
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Pure Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets
May 24th
Super Late Model, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Super Cup, Crown Vic
May 31st
Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets
June 7th
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Super Cup, Spectator Drags
June 14th
Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Midgets
June 15th
Figure 8 Bus Race, Super Late Model, Sixers, HSRA
5-0 Racing For Special Olympics
June 21st
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Pure Stock, Super Cup
June 28th
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock
GRUNDY COUNTY FAIR RACING EVENTS
July 4th - Thursday
Demolition Derby - 3 Classes
July 5th - Friday
Big 8 Late Model, Mid Am, Super Cup, Crown Vic, Midgets
July 6th - Saturday
Super Late Model, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Sixers, HSRA
July 7th - Sunday
Stars & Stripes 250 Enduro
Kids Power Wheel Racing: TBA
July 12th
Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Super Cup, Midgets
July 13th
ASA Midwest Tour Wayne Carter Classic 100
Midwest Trucks & Midwest Dash Series
July 19th
Super Late Model, Street Stock, Super Cup, Crown Vic, Midgets
July 26th
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Cown Vic
August 3rd
Super Late Model, Street Stock, Super Cups, Sixers, HSRA
August 10th
Figure 8 Trailer Race
Late Model, Mid Am, Pure Stock, Midgets, Sixers, HSRA
August 15th
Rusty Wallace Racing Experience
Drive A Late Model Or Get A Ride Along
August 17th
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, American Super Cup
August 24th
Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets
Labor Day Weekend - 3 Days of Racing
August 30th
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock, Super Cup
August 31st
Fall Brawl 200 Enduro
Plus 2022/2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony
September 1st
Night of Features - Lee Schuler Memorial 61
Super Late Model, Mid Am, Street Stock, Pure Stock
Crown Vic, Sixers, Midwest Mayhem Midgets
September 7th
Night of Thrills - More Info Coming Soon
63rd Annual Bettenhausen 100 Memorial Weekend
September 20th
Street Stock, Pure Stock, Crown Vic, Midgets
Open Practice Late Model & Mid Am Stock Car Series
After Party In Dance Hall
September 21st
Bettenhausen Memorial 100
Mid Am Stock Car Series, Super Cups, Sixers
October 11th, 12th & 13th
33rd Annual Bahama Bracket Nationals
Rain Date October 25th, 26th, 27th
October 19th
Goblin 250 Enduro
Kids Halloween Costume Contest & Candy Scramble
Kids Power Wheel Races