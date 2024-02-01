Boys basketball: Minooka 7th-graders headed to state

Minooka Junior High School's seventh-grade boys basketball team advanced to the IESA 7-4A state finals after beating New Lenox Liberty in the Minooka Sectional. Minooka is 26-0. (Photo courtesy of Joel Harris)

Minooka’s seventh-grade boys basketball beat New Lenox Liberty 51-21 on Monday to punch their ticket to the state finals. The Indians are 26-0 and are squaring off with Park Forest Michelle Obama STA in the Elite Eight at Normal Kingsley Junior High School at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Team members include Michael Pizzo, Brayden Whitfield, Frankie Hartley, Chris Yelvington, Cruz Caves, Larry Booth, Brady Harris, Michael O’Dette, Connor Carter, Carson Carter, Henry Kuchar, Allen Partee, Javyn Mabry-Fox, Ilias Frausto, and Chad Carter. Kevin Kreinbrink is the head coach while 8th grade coach, Ron Caves, is his assistant.