Grundy County Economic Development Council and GAVC start 2024 Summer Internship Program

The Grundy County Economic Development Council and the Grundy Area Vocational Center announced the beginning of its 2024 Grundy County Summer Internship Program, which features 16 local companies providing 34 paid internships to current high school juniors and seniors.

Students eligible include those attending Coal City, Gardner-South Wilmington, Minooka High School, Morris High School, and the Grundy Area Vocatoinal Center.

There is a wide range of positions available, including accounting, engineering, healthcare, information technology, machinist positions, and more.

Those interested can visit gavc-il.org or call the GAVC office at 815-942-0163. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 23.