NCICG seeks input on local broadband projects

NCICG is seeking input from the public on a strategic plan to help implement broadband internet through the region. (NCICG)

Help shape North Central Illinois’ broadband future by taking a 5-minute survey from the North Central Illinois Council of Governments as it develops a Broadband Strategic Plan in hopes of improving broadband connectivity througout the region.

Access to reliable high-speed internet is vital for education, business, healthcare, and overall quality of life. Broadband access affects every aspect of daily life and is as important as any other utility. Your input is vital in identifying key gaps in broadband access.

To develop the plan, NCICG and TPMA, working in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, are surveying to gather insights about internet service in the seven-county region of Bureau, Grundy, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, Putnam and Stark. Participation in the survey will provide crucial information on the state of broadband in the region and help inform decision-making.

As part of this survey effort,they will be collecting information about internet service at a variety of locations, including homes, businesses, and community/public buildings. Because this survey includes a speed test component, participants are asked to take the survey while connected to the WiFi at the site they are answering questions about.

Take a moment to complete the survey by Feb. 11, 2024 using the link go.illinois.edu/ConnectNorthCentralIL .

Those with questions about this survey can contact Kevin Lindeman, info@ncicg.org, 815-433-5830.