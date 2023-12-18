Coal City schools dismiss early because of power outage

All Coal City Schools will be dismissed beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18. (Photo provided by Coal City Middle School)

All Coal City Schools will be dismissed beginning at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

Earlier Monday power lines located on the east side of the Coal City High School campus were blown down by high winds and as a result power is being cut to the school.

ComEd crews are on scene and have assessed the situation. The estimated repair time warrants a closure of the school building. The loss of power not only affects operations at the high school, but the district’s other school buildings as well. Therefore the decision has been made to dismiss all district students.

The early dismissal schedule is Early Childhood Center at 11:30 a.m., Elementary School 11:45 a.m., Intermediate School at 11:35 a.m., Middle School at noon and High School at 11:55 a.m.

Classes for GAVC students also have been canceled. All after school activities, including games, practices and events also are canceled for Monday.

Schools will be open for students unable to be picked up at their attendance center or have someone to meet them at home.

Updates will be provided as they become available.