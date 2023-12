Photos from An Evening with Santa Claus, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at First Christian Church, 455 W. Southmor Rd. Adalynn gets her face painted during An Evening with Santa. (Michael Urbanec)

Photos from An Evening with Santa Claus, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at First Christian Church, 455 W. Southmor Rd. Butch and Paulie, Santa's elves, stand guard outside Storytime Land. (Michael Urbanec)

The First Christian Church at 455 W. Southmor Rd. in Morris was full of holiday cheer as Santa hosted his annual holiday party, An Evening with Santa.

Children from all around Grundy County arrived to get their face painted, make balloon animals and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

The Morris Area Public Library also hosted a storytime and book raffle, where Pam Burton read “Merry Christmas, Splat” to the children.