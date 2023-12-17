Coal City United Methodist hosts Blue Christmas service on Thursday

Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the fellowship hall for those who are having a hard time this holiday season.

This mass is for those dealing with the loss of a loved one, facing life separation, coping with the loss of a job, or facing health issues.

“It is a season of nostaltiga and festive gatherings, but when life hits us hard, those cheery sentiments only bring us further down,” reads a Saturday news release. “If this describes you this season, we encourage you to join us.”

This service is open to everyone.