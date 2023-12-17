December 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Coal City United Methodist hosts Blue Christmas service on Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City.

Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

Coal City United Methodist Church is hosting a Blue Christmas service at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the fellowship hall for those who are having a hard time this holiday season.

This mass is for those dealing with the loss of a loved one, facing life separation, coping with the loss of a job, or facing health issues.

“It is a season of nostaltiga and festive gatherings, but when life hits us hard, those cheery sentiments only bring us further down,” reads a Saturday news release. “If this describes you this season, we encourage you to join us.”

This service is open to everyone.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois