Coal City United Methodist Church, located at 6805 E. McArdle Rd, invites everyone to worship with them on Christmas Eve.

Services will take place at 9 a.m. that morning, and then at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. The 6 p.m. worship service will be a family-oriented service.

The 11 p.m. worship service will be a candlelight and communion service. Everyone is welcome to attend any of these services.