Morris Mayor Chris Brown takes a spin at the Nov. 2021 grand opening of the ice rink in lower Goold Park. (Rob Oesterle)

The ice skating rink in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. opens on Saturday as Morris celebrates its 2nd annual Holiday in the Park event.

The weather should remain just old enough overnight to make the ice skate-able despite above-freezing temperatures on Saturday.

Those wishing to celebrate Christmas should come by: They can enjoy a visit and photo with Santa in the bandshell and get their face painted. Hot drinks and sweets will also be available for purchase.