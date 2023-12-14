Minooka Community High School announces Illinois State Scholars

Minooka Community High School Principal Jamie Soliman announced that 61 students from the 2024 graduating class have been chosen as Illinois State Scholars.

Illinois State Scholars have strong academic potential, and are chosen on a combination of ACT and SAT test scores and their sixth semester class rank. They are recognized for exceptional academic achievement.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this recognition of achievement to high school students annually. It has honored 16,7000 this year.

“Being named an Illinois State Scholar is one of the top academic honors a student can earn,” Soliman said. “These students have clearly demonstrated a dedication to academic excellence. MCHS is proud of them and is fully confident they will continue their dedication to that excellence as they begin their college careers in the fall.”

The following Minooka Community High School students were named 2024-2025 Illinois State Scholars: Kendall Adelmann, Kate Bailey, Brayden Barrowman, Eva Beck, Sophia Benedick, Rylee Boyd, Spencer Bruinsma, Layne Bumgarner, Viviana Campuzano, Tyler Cantu, Cameron Choate, Dane Chung, Paige Clements, Matthew Collofello, Nathan Cook, Rylan Deichen, Lucas Dela Cruz, Tyler Deluca, Allison Dolezal, David Eaheart, Kailyn Erickson, Gaetana Galati, Alessandro Gonzalez, Penelope Grant, Lindsey Gutierrez, John Halloran, Molly Jacobson, Carson Johnson, Caleb King, Noelle Klima, Peyton Kueltzo, Spencer Lorenz, Weston Lorenz, Aubrey Lynch, Melissa Marquez, Morgan Maser, Bailey McIntyre, Brice McManus, Lauren McPhillips Newcomb, Christian Medlin, Kylan Monk, Claire Olsen, Cole Pearson, Aiden Peppmuller, Serena Peterson, Henry Pragit, Samantha Reiter, John Renzi, Hannah Sachtleben, Rafael San Pedro, Autumn Sanchez, Isabela Sancez, Eric Simmons, Kennedi Thomas, Javier Trevino, Joel Vargas, Ryan Veleker, Abigail Villarreal, Alexander Von Holten, Riley Warren, and Briana Whalen.

Recipients receive a congratulatory letter and certificate of achievement, and they can also download an official badge to display on their online profiles, social media platofrms and share with their high school counselors, on college applications and on scholarships. Students are also urged to complete FAFSA.

Students and families can visit the Illinois Student Assistance Commission website, isac.org for more information.