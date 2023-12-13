Ukrainian teen in Shorewood, makes her way in America

Sam Tsymbaliuk has traveled a long way to get to her home with Sue Shukstor in Shorewood, going from her home in Nova Borova, Zhytomyr, Ukraine to Florida before finding herself in the more familiar climate of an Illinois winter.

Tsymbaliuk is in the U.S. on a special visa from the Uniting for Ukraine program, or U4U, which allows Ukrainians fleeing from the war into the country on humanitarian parole. Tsymbaliuk received her special visa in March.

Shukstor said her son traveled to Ukraine to escort Tsymbaliuk to the U.S. but it took a long time, and he had to come back. Another family who was sponsoring someone else was able to bring her along. They kept her in Florida for a few months before she moved to Illinois with Shukstor about a month ago.

Shukstor said Tsymbaliuk lived in an orphanage in Zhytomyr. It was cold and there wasn’t a lot of food, and she likened it to an area similar to the Appalachian Mountains in the U.S.

Tsymbaliuk doesn’t speak much English, but Shukstor helped translate where she could. Tsymbaliuk didn’t like the weather in Florida, especially since she was there in the summer. Illinois in the winter has a climate more similar to her home in Zhytomyr, and she said she prefers that.

Tsymbaliuk and her twin brother lived with Shukstor before, around three years ago, as part of a program that put Ukrainian children with American families so they could see what the world is like.

“That’s how I knew her, and I stayed in contact with her,” Shukstor said. “I visited her in Ukraine at her school and she was in a really bad situation in addition to the war. As soon as she turned 18, we were able to get her out of that situation and get her here. She’s just fabulous. She’s got a great attitude and she’s been through so much, and she’s so grateful for the simple things.”

Right now, Tsymbaliuk is grateful to have a job. She was recently hired to work at the Shorewood Jewel-Osco after finding out she couldn’t attend school in the U.S.

“We were hoping to get her into school here so she could learn more English and assimilate better and you know, learn more about the culture and hang out with her peers,” Shukstor said. “I’d rather that than throw her into cold turkey into the real work, and say ‘hey, now go work.’”

Minooka Community High School Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer said Minooka works with students of all sorts, and they even have a student from Ukraine, but the issue is Tsymbaliuk didn’t have sufficient records of her education.

“There are certain things that we need, and particularly, student records are a big part of that so we know where they are in high school,” Schiffbauer said. “When those aren’t provided, that puts us in a unique spot. You’re also working with someone that’s without a legal guardian.”

Shukstor said she’s sponsored kids before and not had trouble getting them into the school, so she was just surprised and disappointed that it couldn’t work out this time.

Tsymbaliuk is keeping busy with or without, school, though: She enjoys working with her hands and making crafts, and she loves animals. She’s also excited to start work so she can send money back to her family. She has 12 brothers and sisters, seven of which are little kids and a couple who are adults serving in the military.