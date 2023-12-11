23 Adopt-a-Senior cards left at Morris Public Library

The tree inside the Morris Area Public Library. (Photo provided by the Community Foundation of Grundy County)

The Community Foundation of Grundy County said on Monday morning that there are still 23 cards left at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St.

The foundation put up its trees in the Morris Library, Minooka branch of the Three Rivers Public Library District, and the BP gas station in Mazon. More than 200 senior citizens had their names on cards. As of now, just 23 remain.

Those interested should head into the Morris Public Library to pick a name. They will then do some shopping for those seniors, wrap and return the gifts to the Morris Library, the Minooka Library, or the Community Foundation of Grundy County office at 520 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Volunteers are also needed to delivery these gifts starting Thursday, Dec. 14. To volunteer, visit volunteergrundy.com. Anyone with further questions can contact Julie or Devan at 815-941-0852.