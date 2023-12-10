Minooka High School inducts new National Honor Society members

The new members of the Minooka Community High School National Honor Society. (Matthew Ryan Kucera)

Minooka Community High School congratulated its newest National Honor Society members on Monday, welcoming them with an induction.

Here are the newest members:

Noah Allen, Jillian Alsip, Gracie Anderson, McKinzie Anderson, Jonathan Beck, Garrett Berscheid, Madison Berti, Kevin Bisbee, Avery Bittermann, Drew Briick, Caycee Brown, Kira Cailteux, Palmer Calvey, Marisol Carbajal, Gabriella Carlson, Mayson Carr, Mia Carroll, Isabella Collins, Lucy Conroy, Courteney Cranston, Kiera Cundari, Rhiannon Curiel, Olivia Dahlberg, Natalie DeBold, Tyler DeLuca, Audrey Fleck, Vivienne Forte, Elizabeth Frazier, Aubrey Freeman, Saoirse Gaynor, Taya Gummerson, Abigail Haake, John Halloran, Ayden Hollingsworth, Marina Hristov, Samantha Hulick, Emily Jimmerson, Sterling Johnston, Tessa Kapellas, Ella Karstensen, Ava Kay, Lillian Kirkpatrick, Kora Kotowski, Hayley Krohn, Michael Kuchar, Aubrey Laken, Maya Ledesma, Abigail Loome, Addison Lowman, Audrey Lueshen, Annie Lukasik, Evan Lundeen, Alejandro Manzo, Nyah McCallum, Meghan McCarthy, Tamaya McNeal, Jayce Moore, Jocelyn Morales, Anthony Mravle, Courtney Murphy, Emma Overpeck, Leslie Pantoja, Aiden Peppmuller, Nancy Prokopis, Gaby Quinones, Jack Rasmussen, John Renzi, Charlotte Robinson, Mark Rodeghero, Arianna Rodriguez, Taylor Rodriguez, Tlanextli Sanchez, Emma Schiffbauer, Samya Sehwail, Jacob Simpson, Nia Skedel, Marianne Thomas, Kaitlyn Thurman, Leona Trevino, Javier Treviño Jr, Makayla Undesser, Caden Uphoff, Ryan Veleker, Ashley Vera Medina, Abby Villarreal, Alex Von Holten, Marie Walston, Caleigh Werve, Ashley Whalen, Brett Widlowski, and Carter Wikoff.

The 2023-2024 NHS Officers include: President Sarah Short, Vice President Melissa Marquez, Secretary Joel Vargas, Treasurer, Emily Poole, Historian Bailey McIntyre, Community Relations Head Lucas dela Cruz, and Communications Head Mia Larson.

Each year’s NHS senior students select a staff member who exemplifies the characteristics of the National Honor Society. This year, the graduating NHS members selected Matt Clark as the honorary member of the year.

National Honor Society candidates must meet the chapter’s requirements for scholarship, service, leadership and character in order to be selected for membership. Once members, students continue to exemplify these traits through numerous academic, social, and civic efforts. The MCHS National Honor Society sponsor is Anthony Babich, and the assistant sponsor is Chris Erickson.