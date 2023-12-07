Morris High School survey shows even split in support for new construction

Candidates vying for a seat representing Morris Community High School board are expressing their views on the curriculum and sex education. (Maribeth Wilson)

The 810 people who answered a Creative Entourage survey were split on approval in regard to a $126 million bond issue for new construction at Morris Community High School that could be sent for a referendum as soon as the March 2024 election.

The school’s administration sought feedback after a tour in October, in which members of the 101 Next committee showed that the school needs upgrades at a minimum to modernize, become more accessible and fix safety concerns.

Creative Entourage’s Ray Wright said they asked the same question in three different ways within the survey knowing that wording often changes the survey-taker’s perception of the question.

“People respond to survey questions based on the symbols or words they hear more than they’re doing the math mentally,” Wright said. “They’re responding to words and phrases.”

Those surveyed were asked three separate times in three separate ways whether or not they were in favor of the bond proposal. The initial question saw 50.3% in favor and 42.8% in opposition. A reconsideration saw those in favor sink to 48.8% and those in opposition grow to 45.8%. A third proposal, which took place in the middle of the survey, saw 55.1% of survey-takers say they were in opposition of the bond proposal.

That said, the rest of the survey indicates that Morris Community High School District 101 residents are in favor of improvements to the school: 64% said it’s time for improvements, and 63.6% agreed that supporting Morris Community High School is one of the best things that can be done to protect property values. However, 63.4% said they can’t afford higher taxes.

In this case, a $126 million bond proposal would see a $28-per-month increase, or a $6.40-per-week property tax increase for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Board member Matt Eber asked about the school’s prospects for passing the referendum, which the board agreed that the school is in need of, since the survey also indicated that the district’s trustworthiness sits at 44% among the public.

Wright said passing a referendum is more about demographics than about what’s been done in the past.

“Trust numbers have been going down everywhere,” Wright said. “I’m old, obviously. They’ve been going down since Watergate, and it’s an exception to the rule where you see the trust numbers in the ‘60s or ‘70s.”

Superintendent Craig Ortiz said he’s glad so many people took the time to complete the survey, and it’s important for people in the community to stay educated on the topic. He said he also is glad that Wright indicated Morris had a higher turnout for its survey than other communities its size and larger.

The board held a discussion afterward on how to sell a new school to the community. Board member Mike Wright mentioned that a November election would have a larger turnout, which would better represent the people within the district. However, Wright pointed out that the competitive Republican presidential primary in March could have the same effect.

Board member Chris Danek mentioned that Lockport Township High School’s issues could be fresh in the voters’ minds, which could work in the district’s favor.

In October, Lockport Township School District 205 had to close its 114-year-old Central Campus, which served freshmen and some special education students, after a ceiling collapsed in a classroom. The room was empty at the time, but further inspection of the building revealed other structural concerns.

The District 205 board voted in November to place a building bond issue on the March 2024 ballot.

Board member Judy Miller said voters should understand that the current project already is shaving off $25 million from the expected price by replacing the building in phases, and it’s only going to get more expensive if the district waits any longer.

Board President Scot Hastings said the biggest thing he hears when talking to prospective voters is asking whether the school can be remodeled.

“Maybe the education needs to be that the cost of a remodel versus a new building is going to be more by the time we’re done,” Hastings said. “Everyone is worried about a tax increase, but at some point we have to look at how long we can keep this building going.”

Wright pointed out, however, that districts don’t always get the referendum to pass on the first try. He said it’s not the end of the world if this one doesn’t get approved right away.

“I know some of you are reluctant to vote in support of this, but I think something to keep in the back of your mind is your vote is just saying you’re putting this vote to the voters,” Ortiz said. “You’re not voting for this project. You’re saying I want the community to weigh in on this. I think there’s a difference.”

The board will have to decide at its Monday, Dec. 11, meeting whether the referendum will appear on the March primary ballot.