Grundy Bank announces new vice president

Grundy Bank announced Thursday that Ashley Speed, a 15 year employee, has been promoted to Vice President.

Speed brings a wealth of knowledge when it comes to operations, liquidity, IT, shareholder relations and a portion of human resources.

“We are pleased to announce the promotion of Ashley Speed to Vice President of Grundy Bank,” said Kevin Olson, President and CEO of Grundy Bank. “Speed brings exceptional teamwork skills to the table and vast knowledge in many areas of the bank. She’s an asset here with us at Grundy Bank and we are proud to have had her with us for the last 15 years and look forward to many more. "

Speed began her career at Grundy Bank in May 2008 as a part-time teller while attending Eastern Illinois University. She worked her way up the ranks, becoming the Supervisor of Bookkeeping in 2012 and eventually the Internal Auditor in 2015. In acknowledgement of her hard work, she was promoted to Assistant Vice President in January 2021. And just recently, in 2023, she was promoted once again to the position of Vice President.

In addition to her academic achievements, Speed has participated in a variety of bank education programs, such as the Illinois Bankers Association Future Leaders Alliance in 2015. She also completed the Graduate School of Banking program in Madison, WI in August 2021 and received an Executive Leadership Certificate from the Wisconsin School of Business during the same month. Speed also graduated from the Illinois Business Academy, Spring of 2023.

“I’m grateful to have received a promotion to Vice President and look forward to my new position,” Speed said. “Throughout the years here at Grundy Bank I have learned a large amount of bank knowledge as well as being able to create personal and professional relationships along the way. I look forward to taking on new tasks and to continue to gain further knowledge and experience throughout my time here.”

Speed currently sits on the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Board and serves as the Treasurer. She is also part of both the Illinois Future Leaders Alliance Board as well as the Community Foundation of Grundy County’s Grants and Programs Committee since 2022.