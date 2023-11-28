Mindful Matters opens in Downtown Seneca

Mindful Matters Personal Wellness is pleased to announce the opening of its flagship location in downtown Seneca at 250 N. Main St., Suite 5.

Founded by Dr. Christopher J. Maier, Ed.D.,LPC, a lifelong resident of Seneca, Mindful Matters Personal Wellness strives to provide high-quality mental health and addiction counseling services to those in rural areas. Stressing the importance of providing services to all, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Mindful Matters will focus on four primary areas including; Community Wellness, Personal Wellness, School Wellness, and Workplace Wellness. Offering individual, family, and group counseling, crisis response, employee assistance programs, student assistance programs, professional development, and social-emotional learning consultation.

In addition to those services, Mindful Matters Personal Wellness will offer clinical hypnosis and life coaching opportunities. In-person, virtual, and telehealth options are available for all services.

“Mental health and addictions continue to stifle the overall wellbeing and quality of life of those suffering and the families who support them. Without adequate resources and support, these conditions continue to manifest and diminish any hope of long-term recovery.” Dr. Maier said. “It is vital for those who are struggling to understand that they are not their mental illness and help is available.”

Mindful Matters Personal Wellness is slated to open its’ doors in January 2024. The practice will accept most major insurances. Private pay and sliding fee scales are also available to qualifying clients.

Session requests are now being accepted through the Mindful Matters Personal Wellness client portal at: https://www.therapyportal.com/p/mindful61360/.