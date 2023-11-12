First Presbyterian Church celebrates advent with “A Noel Celebration: The Sounds and Stories of Christmas”

First Presbyterian Church at 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris is celebrating Christmas with Lloyd Larson’s “A Noel Celebration: The Sounds and Stories of Christmas” at 10 .m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The church will celebrate the advent season in a dramatic musical style featuring its own choir and a pit orchestra.

“Listen to the songs you know and love and walk away with some new favorite Christmas melodies inscribed in you hearts,” reads a Thursday news release.

Everyone in the church and in the community is welcome, and there will be a fellowship hour with refreshments immediately after.