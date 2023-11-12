November 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

First Presbyterian Church celebrates advent with “A Noel Celebration: The Sounds and Stories of Christmas”

By Shaw Local News Network
First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris.

First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

First Presbyterian Church at 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris is celebrating Christmas with Lloyd Larson’s “A Noel Celebration: The Sounds and Stories of Christmas” at 10 .m. on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The church will celebrate the advent season in a dramatic musical style featuring its own choir and a pit orchestra.

“Listen to the songs you know and love and walk away with some new favorite Christmas melodies inscribed in you hearts,” reads a Thursday news release.

Everyone in the church and in the community is welcome, and there will be a fellowship hour with refreshments immediately after.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois