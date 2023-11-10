Grundy County State’s Attorney deems use of force in woman’s death justified

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker said a Morris police officer was justified in his use of force in the fatal shooting of a woman in September.

The decision was announced in a news release Thursday, where Baker shares more of the context from the scene where Alivia Schwab lost her life.

“Alivia L. Schwab was in a psychotic, suicidal state of mind while armed with a nine inch chef’s knife,’ and aggressively attacked police, ignoring all commands to stop and drop the weapon,” Baker’s report reads. “Furthermore, Officer Pampinella’s actions of responding to a 911 call of a suicidal woman armed with a knife, as well as his use of deadly force regarding firing his weapon in the direction of Alivia L. Schwab were legally justifiable given the totality of the circumstances.”

Baker reiterated that the Illinois State Police is still investigating, but he has received and reviewed sufficient evidence to present a preliminary opinion on the matter.

“I have reviewed reports and body camera videos from all Morris Police Officers and Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputies who were involved in this incident on September 29, 2023,” he said. “I have reviewed all reports from the Illinois State Police, including the final autopsy, toxicology and all Illinois State Police Crime Scene reports.”

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan issued a statement Wednesday that Schwab’s cause of death is a homicide.

A Morris Police Department officer shot and killed Schwab on Friday, Sept. 29, where cops arrived to find her having a mental health crisis. Schwab had been on the phone with the crisis hotline. According to Callahan, she exited the house and approached officers in the parking lot while holding a knife in one hand and a cell phone in the other.

The officer fired four rounds, with three hitting her. Schwab was pronounced dead at the scene.

Callahan conducted a forensic autopsy and toxicology study, along with many interviews. He has ruled Schwab’s death a homicide, defining it as “death by the hands of another.”

Baker said Schwab was a patient of Cornerstone Services receiving psychiatric counseling and services, and she had just been released from Bourbonnais Terrace Mental Health Facility on Sept. 20 and transitioned back into society at Arrowhead Points Apartment Complex. This was her third transition since 2021.

The entirety of Baker’s report can be read on the Grundy County State’s Attorney Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrundyCountySA.

The Morris Police Department released a statement following the report from Baker.

“The Morris Police Department and the City of Morris are saddened by the death and the unfortunate life situation of Alivia L. Schwab as outlined by the Grundy County States Attorney. This event has also deeply touched the lives of the responding officers who were required to protect themselves from a very dangerous confrontation. We will continue to cooperate with the Illinois State Police and the Grundy County States Attorney as they complete their investigation in this matter. The Police Department will not have any further comment until all investigations have been completed.”

Schwab’s family has set up a GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/alivia-schwab. Schwab leaves behind three children ages 18 and under.

According to the GoFundMe, Schwab battled mental illness with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.