Diversity celebration Juneteenth in Joliet is just 5 days away

Continuing last week’s conversation, diversity participation is key to Juneteenth in Joliet, a free event on Monday, June 19, at the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

Diversity is God’s gift to people. Diversity thrives in places where people are encouraged to talk to each other not about each other.

One of the most compelling reasons to attend is increasing your emotional literacy. We’ve set the stage for interaction against a backdrop that recognizes and celebrates Black American history and culture. The overarching goal is to build bridges of trust and understanding between diverse people. And further to empower you to reach the best version of yourself.

The Juneteenth program will begin at noon with a Black History BINGO game designed for youth to play. We kick-off at 1 p.m. by offering an overview. It leads into two panel discussions, the first featuring retired professionals and then another panel at 2 p.m. including regional stakeholders exploration of diversity equity and inclusion.

I’m stepping into the driver’s seat at 3 p.m. as moderator of the “Minding Her Black Owned Business” panel. Many readers may know that event production was a purposeful pivot (circa 2021) when I celebrated my 25th year in business. The goal was to pursue my passion like it was a profession. Hence the pivot. What I know for sure, is when Black women succeed in business, they lift communities.

Juneteenth offers the opportunity to center the real-life stories of entrepreneurial Black women. Success in America’s tumultuous economic environment requires the type of grit each panelist embodies. We invite you to listen as each woman share’s her story surrounding start-up, stops, stumbles and successes. We’re excited this year to have a Hollywood producer, Vivian Johnson Rogowski, who’s flying in to share her experiences. In the past year, she’s had three projects green lit by Netflix, HBO and Hulu.

The other panelists operate closer to home. Two operate brick-n-mortar clothing stores in downtown Joliet. Another has a Joliet-based law firm. The final two include a baker who has products in Chicago area Whole Foods. The final panelist has been in business more than 30 years. She’s started locally and expanded her footprint nationally. More specially, she received her cosmetology license through WILCO, then matriculated to Lewis University. Her story is fascinating. She’s a beauty salon owner, real estate investor and international educator.

Panelists include Diane M. Harris, boutique owner, It Is Amazing; Rogowski; Andrea Jordan, managing Partner Jordan Steele & Associates. Lisa March, owner Ms. P’s Gluten Free; Sandra Moore, adult & children’s clothing store owner; and April Toliver-Wilkins, Alice II Salon owner.

Many of you who are familiar with Harris know her propensity for giving. As a Juneteenth special she’s offering a coupon (must attend to receive it) for $20 off a $35 purchase at her store downtown at 76 N. Joliet St.

I’ll briefly, weigh in on my entrepreneurial exploits. My company was accepted into the 2014 inaugural University of St. Francis Business Incubator class. That experience paved the path to supplying adult coloring books to Walmart stores nationwide. However, my proudest achievement arrived in year 21 of operation, when my company was awarded 2015 Best Small Business by the Bolingbrook Area Chamber of Commerce.

See you, Monday, June 19. To register for this free event, go to tinyurl.com/4rzczytf

• Toni Greathouse is an “Entrepreneurial Evangelist” whose purpose is spelled out in the letters of her first name - serving as a reminder to Take On Neighborhood Interaction & Try Out Novel Ideas.