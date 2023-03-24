Minooka Community High School recognizes student of the term honorees

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s third quarter Student of the Term honorees on Tuesday, March 21.

The Student of the Term Program recognizes one student from 9th to 12th grade from each department to celebrate individual students for their efforts and/or accomplishments. Students are nominated by teachers on the basis of their individual accomplishments in the classroom for such things as, but not limited to achieving a personal standard of excellence or character, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, and making exceptional contributions to the class.

Honorees, their parents, and their nominating teachers participate in a special recognition breakfast at MCHS South Campus. MCHS celebrates Students of the Term four times each year.

Honorees included: freshman Amina Amir (nominated by Mrs. Sharon Richardson, Social Studies), junior Liam Anderson (nominated by Mrs. Janel Grzetich, English), senior Will Bean (nominated by Mr. Pat Watson and Ms. Renee Ebel, Student Services), senior Caden Breier (nominated by Mr. Scott Tanaka, Mathematics), senior Angela Ceballos (nominated by Mrs. Julie Ziel, CTE), senior Amelia Craig (nominated by Mrs. Sarah Kozola, World Language), freshman Elliott Dahlberg (nominated by Mr. Phil Harding, Health), senior Quincy Harris (nominated by Mrs. Carrie Prosek, Physical Education), sophomore Alexander Koopmann (nominated by Mrs. Jamie Fisher, Science), and freshman Jordan Vazquez-Smith (nominated by Ms. Jillian Neyhart, REACH program).