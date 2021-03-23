Northern Rehab’s Christian elected to APTA House of Delegates

Kristin Christian, physical therapist at Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists, has been elected to serve a two-year term on the American Physical Therapy Association House of Delegates as North Central District Chair.

The House of Delegates is a policymaking body that meets annually, making decisions on issues for the profession of physical therapy.

Christian also has been elected as vice chair of the North Central District with the Illinois Physical Therapy Association working to strengthen and advance the ethical and professional practice of physical therapy in Illinois. She also serves as a Nominating Committee member and is an IPTA 70th Anniversary Committee member.

Two additional Northern Rehab physical therapists, Brandon Clement and Janet Truckenbrod Sarver, have been elected as IPTA Assembly Delegates for the North Central District.

Christian treats patients at Northern Rehab’s DeKalb Lincoln Highway clinic. For more information, call Northern Rehab at 815-756-2369 or visit www.northernrehapt.com.