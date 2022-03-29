On the Record with Jessi Haish LaRue

DeKALB – Jessi Haish LaRue has always been interested in local history, and she has a unique tie to one of DeKalb’s three barbed wire inventors – Jacob Haish was her fourth-great-uncle.

Jacob Haish, Joseph Glidden and Isaac Ellwood are known as the Barbed Wire Barons for their innovating work with barbed wire in the 1870s.

On Thursday, April 7, LaRue will present during the Brown Bag/Local Lore program “Adventures in Research – Exploring Jacob Haish.” The free one-hour presentation will be held at noon Thursday, April 7, at the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, with a virtual option also available. Registration can be done online for both the in person event and to receive a virtual link.

LaRue will discuss Jacob Haish’s 1875 patent for his “S Barb” wire design and other artifacts and research related to the lesser-known barbed wire entrepreneur. LaRue started a Jacob Haish blog in 2016 and has been researching since last fall in an effort to make Haish-related items more accessible to the public and to create a conversation regarding Haish’s impact. LaRue also is editor of “Cornsilk,” the quarterly magazine that shares stories about DeKalb County’s history.

MidWeek reporter Katrina Milton spoke with LaRue about her ongoing research and the upcoming presentation.

Milton: Why research and present on Jacob Haish?

LaRue: There’s the Ellwood House and the Glidden Homestead, but not the Haish Mansion. Haish Mansion was taller and bigger than the Ellwood House, and it was located on the corner of Third and Pine streets, right behind the DeKalb Public Library, by the Gurler House. But the mansion isn’t there anymore. There’s nothing standing, there’s no book about him. I realized, “If you want it, you’ll have to write it yourself.”

Milton: How did you become interested in the Haish history?

LaRue: When I was a little girl, my dad told me about our last name, Haish, and that I’m related to Jacob Haish. He was my fourth-great-uncle. To a kid, that was pretty cool. My dad took me to the Ellwood House and the Glidden Homestead, and I learned about the invention of barbed wire. I have always been interested in history. One of my teachers in elementary school told me that history is for boys, that boys are better at history than girls. That lit a fire in me, and ever since, I’ve wanted to prove them wrong.

Milton: How did you start your research?

LaRue: I was interested in local history and the Haish family, so I started interviewing people and reading old news articles. Last year, when Rob Glover took over the Joiner History Room, he told me that you could search the historic information there. It became sort of like a treasure hunt. I would find something different and new to share every time I went.

Milton: What’s an example of something you learned?

LaRue: I learned more about [Jacob Haish’s] wife Sophia. In the 1800s, the women didn’t have as much focus. She was known as Mrs. Jacob Haish, even in her own obituary. I found her calling card, a card she would leave whenever she would go to visit someone to say that she was there. She was part owner of the Barb City Bank, which was on paper and documentation, which wasn’t typical in that day. If something happened to him, she would have had a major stake in the bank, which was one of the main businesses in town.

Milton: Who was Jacob Haish?

LaRue: Jacob Haish was born in Germany and emigrated to the U.S. with his family when he was about 9 years old. They first settled on the East Coast, then they moved to Ohio. When he was about 19 or so, he came to Illinois. He met his wife, and they moved to DeKalb. At that time, DeKalb was known as Buena Vista. With $100, he bought a bunch of lumber from Chicago and became the town’s carpenter. He built the Glidden Homestead and a bunch of other houses in DeKalb. Haish built an empire in DeKalb: farm implements, gas engines, wire stretchers, all really important things at that time. He also founded the Barb City Bank. He died three weeks before he turned 100. He didn’t have any children, so he left his money to the city. He helped fund the hospital, the library and a lot of things we still use today. His money went so far as helping fund the emergency wing at the current Kishwaukee Hospital when it was first built, which is now Northwestern Medicine.

Milton: How was barbed wire invented?

LaRue: The story goes that Glidden, Ellwood and Haish were standing at the DeKalb County Fair together. Henry Rose from Waterman put together fence posts with wire sticking out of it, and they each went their separate ways and made their own version of barbed wire. Haish did his own version, but later on, Glidden and Ellwood teamed up together. All three made separate patents for barbed wire. Another story is that Ellwood and his wife saw Glidden’s design. When Ellwood asked her what she thought of the other design, she said that Glidden’s was better. The story goes that it was a long – and quiet – ride home after that. Later on, there were lawsuits between Glidden and Haish. Courts decided that Glidden was the rightful inventor, but Haish claimed the title of inventor the rest of his life, anyways.

Milton: Why is it important to share Jacob Haish’s story with others?

LaRue: Haish is easily forgotten about because there isn’t a house in DeKalb. He’s the underdog of barbed wire. He was a big philanthropist and provided a lot to DeKalb. He was an immigrant that came here with nothing and became one of the wealthiest men of his time. It’s a success story that should be celebrated, and I wish more people knew about him. I think he is not mentioned enough in history because he was not deemed the inventor. He did just as much as anyone else, and I really want to share his legacy, because he does not get the credit he deserves.

Milton: What has been your favorite part of researching Jacob Haish?

LaRue: I have pride that my maiden name is Haish. The name is on the gym and the library. When Jacob Haish died, he gave his money back to the city that built him. I have that pride and that need to share his story with people that don’t know about him. Through my research and writing, I’ve met a lot of great people that are also interested in local history. One of my mentors was Barry Schrader. He taught me the importance of history and how writing history helps keep it alive.