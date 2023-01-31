Looking Back for February 1, 2023

1923 – 100 YEARS AGO

Women of Oklahoma have formed their own secret body with hoods and masks and oaths to uphold the law and clean up vice and lawlessness. They call it the Cu Clux Clan.

Tomorrow will be ground hog day and many people will keep a vigilant watch on the creature to see whether he shows his head or remains under cover. If a shadow is seen there will be six weeks more of cold weather, but on the other hand if no shadow is perceived then warmer weather will be forthcoming in the near future. Heretofore the fire boys were the only ones to note the actions of the animal, but in some unconceivable manner the pet made his escape.

Painters are now at work in the interior of the new Broughton building and will, according to reports on the amount of work completed so far, be finished the latter part of this week or the first of next. The building will be occupied by a Belvidere merchant, who will conduct a dry goods store and use the entire building.

Miss Mary Boynton and Miss Frances Faissler are home from school to spend a few days with their parents in Sycamore.

Sheriff E. E. Crawford at Sycamore called the DeKalb police headquarters this morning informing the chief of police that a Ford had been stolen at Kingston last night. The county official gave the police here a description of the stolen property and an effort will be made through the various mediums available of recovering the property.

Today being the last day of the month, the William Dee building at Third and Lincoln Highway has been vacated by the two tenants, Miller’s Music House and the offices of Dr. C. L. Cheney. Miller’s Music House has moved into the Schreck building on North Third Street and will have things arranged within a day or two. Dr. Cheney has moved his offices to the building at Fifth and Lincoln Highway and hopes to get settled within a short time. Rumors are to the effect that the Aurora firm is not coming to DeKalb, but such could not be confirmed today.

From now on the restaurant part of the Ward Hotel will be in operation and under the management of James Hayes of DeKalb. The DeKalb man took over the place and after considerable remodeling and painting opened up for business this morning.

1948 – 75 YEARS AGO

While attempting to thaw some water pipes in the office of the Thompson Coal Company office on South Second Street about 8:30 o’clock this morning, a blaze was started between some partitions, necessitating a call for the fire department. The danger was quickly ended and little or no damage was caused. In fact the blaze was so minor that the frozen water pipes still were not thawed out.

A carload of gleaming yellow corn represents the goal which DeKalb County has set for relief of hungry people in Europe. The carload of corn, selected because corn is the county’s most prolific and famous product, is the county’s contribution to the Abraham Lincoln Friendship Train which has been sponsored by numerous church organizations as a means of getting food to hungry people without red tape.

It is understood that “Luke” McLagan dissolved his business before it was actually started. Several technical problems arose to make it impossible for a business of this type in Sycamore to flourish. Luke said that he has several offers under consideration. Lots of luck Luke in whatever you decide.

DeKalb community residents are being asked to give more consideration to the housing problem in an effort to find living quarters for a crew of workers coming to DeKalb to install new high lines for the Central Illinois Light Company. There are six families here at the present time, and two more families expecting to arrive here within the next few days. The workers know that the situation is desperate, but they are willing to accept anything with a roof, and which can be heated, in order that they may have their families with them.

At the Belvidere Mission Covenant Church, Evangelist A. R. Bray’s sermon on “Fire on the Earth,” was altogether too realistic. As it was about to get under way it was discovered that the church building was filled with smoke and early arriving worshipers put in a strenuous time removing furnishings and other articles of value. The evangelist came into the church auditorium with a small fire extinguisher instead of the Bible he usually carries. Investigation revealed that the blaze was confined to the stoker motor but the smoke was so bad that the service had to be moved to the Y.M.C.A. The damage was quickly repaired and the services at the church have been resumed.

1973 – 50 YEARS AGO

Between 40-50 persons walked off their jobs this morning at the DeKalb-Ogle Telephone Company, Third and Locust Street, claiming they wanted final settlement of their labor contract, which was negotiated in June 1972. Employees picketing around the building carried signs stating “On Strike.” Other persons called the action a wildcat stride or general walkout.

Thanks to the generosity of the Genoa residents, who have previously been listed in the paper, Genoa’s Foster Child Fund has gone over the top. A total of $231.10 has been collected and $192 was the amount necessary to support Joe for one year. The extra money will be used for a birthday and Christmas gift, plus a head start of next year.

Between 50-75 persons have contacted DeKalb police regarding tickets they purchased for the Vienna Choir Boys concerts here Saturday and Monday. The two concerts were canceled when the local promoter, Rob Campbell, 40, Sycamore, could not be located to pay the group when it arrived here. Police are searching for Campbell and have charged him with theft. They said this morning they have several leads as to his whereabouts and are checking them by telephone.

1998 – 25 YEARS AGO

More than 30 percent of DeKalb County children are at risk. These toddlers have a chance of catching a severe case of whooping cough, measles or hepatitis. And they also risk getting polio or mumps. The reason is very simple, parents across the county are not following federal immunization guidelines. The Healthy People 2000 National Health Objective calls for 90 percent of all children to receive a basic immunization series before they are 2 years old.

Edith (Warren) Willey, DeKalb, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a private gathering Monday Feb. 2, 1998. Willey has been a farmer’s wife and a homemaker for almost 60 years. She and her husband have two children: Marianna Seipts, and Gerald (Linda) Willey.

Rantoul, IL (AP) – Dog-gone those police. These intruders had the run of a local pharmacy until the police put an end to their freedom. Police were investigating a possible break-in at Revco Drug Store early Thursday morning after a witness reported movement in the store. That movement turned out to be a pair of chocolate-colored Labrador retrievers. According to the police report, employees had forgotten to lock the store when they went home. The stray dogs stepped onto the automatic door mats, which opened the doors for them, and trotted inside.

– Compiled by Sue Breese