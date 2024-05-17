DeKalb County History Center’s Smithsonian food exhibit opens June 1

These items and more will be on display at the DeKalb County History Center in Sycamore as part of its "Food: Gathering Around the Table" exhibit. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will host a grand opening for its new “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit on June 1.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the History Center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

“Food: Gathering Around the Table” explores how menus, recipes, etiquette and ceremonies were shaped by the country’s Native and immigrant experiences, the history of food preparation technology innovations and the availability of changing ingredients.

The exhibit also celebrates local identities and pride of place through food. The history center combines the ideas to highlight local food traditions through stories and objects.

The exhibit features various objects and hands-on children and familiy activities. There also will be a touchscreen kiosk featuring interviews of people with interesting food connections. People also can visit other area history museums with related displays and programming.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program.

For information, visit the history center, call 815-895-5762 or visit DeKalbCountyHistory.org.