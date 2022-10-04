Looking Back for Oct. 5, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Everybody in DeKalb who is interested in DeKalb’s milk supply should now understand why good milk is demanded. We have tried to explain why cows should be tubercular free, why no milk man should be a communicable disease carrier, how essential it is to have sanitary conditions in and around the milk barn, why milk should be produced under aseptic conditions and in what manner it should be distributed. Since we know the necessity of a safe milk supply it rests with the people of every community to see that they get a safe supply. For this purpose the city council of the city of DeKalb has seriously considered the passage of a milk ordinance.

Through the courtesy of George Prescott of the Prescott bicycle shop, the state teachers college is the possessor of a Columbia bicycle, more commonly known as a high wheeler. Mr. Prescott during the summer rode the cycle on the streets of DeKalb and caused much comment on the appearance of the wheel which is very odd and different from those of today.

Alderman H. H. Hanway makes a report today that someone entered his carpenter shop yesterday, helped himself to a plane, saw and other tools, did some work while at the shop, and then went away with the key to the place. The party left the floor well littered with shavings. Mr. Hanway says he does not care so much about the work necessary to clean up the shop, but he would like to have his tools and especially the key returned to him.

Much excitement was caused this morning when the horse on one of the Brennan milk wagons in Sycamore took a notion to run off without the driver. The animal got a good start and came down Maple Street at a fast rate of speed, the wagon swaying from one side of the road to the other. As no other vehicles on the street to swerve or change the course, the animal flew down the road until it reached the barn. Here both horse and wagon swung around the bend into the yard, making the corner on about two wheels. At the excessive rate of speed at which the wagon had been traveling and the sudden turn into the yard had a lean to one side so much that the wagon was thrown over on its side. Filled with empty milk bottles, the crash was heard for blocks around and people soon appeared on the scene.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

A bit of major surgery by carpenters and electricians has transformed a big rotunda-like cavern in the rear of the Methodist church into useful and usable quarters for “the Lord’s work.” Ripping out a few partitions, putting a floor across the cavern to meet the balcony floors, and rearranging the general plan of both the first and second floors has almost doubled the working space in the part of the building which lies behind the sanctuary. Rapidly taking form in the rear center of the church is the new Boardman Memorial chapel, made possible by the bequest of a house and lot from the estate of the late S.W. Boardman. The church sold the property, Rev. Russel W. Lambert, pastor of the church, said and utilized the money to make some long overdue repairs on the edifice. The chapel is named in honor of the man who made it possible.

Mandel Herr of DeKalb purchased the Emil Johnson building located on Somonauk Street in the Sycamore downtown district for $39,475.00 yesterday at public auction at the DeKalb County Courthouse. The bidding was light and slow, with but four bidders participating. There were only a few spectators.

Ten acres of land recently purchased by the Kirkland School system have been plowed, graded, seeded, mowed and raked through the versatile ability of a Willys Jeep. The Jeep has been put to work on the 10-acre tract, turning it from ordinary farm land to a well cultivated lawn. The Jeep is owned by Carlson’s Standard Service of Kirkland, and is being driven by Warren Carlson, John Olson, ag teachers of the Kirkland High School.

Announcement was made by Secretary of State Edward J. Barrett that a charter has been issued to the First Congregational Church of DeKalb, located at the corner of Second and Grove streets. The charter was one of six issued not for profit corporations on Wednesday of this week according to the communication released by the office of the secretary of state.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 5, the DeKalb Community Mother’s Club will hold its annual bottle collection drive in DeKalb. The same method of collection will be used as in former drives with residents requested to place the bottle on the curbs.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

Workmen for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad surveyed the damage in Wednesday afternoon’s derailment at the Brown Street crossing in Genoa. Five cars were derailed with no major damage, but traffic was tied up for about six hours at the crossing.

Big Stan topped Big John by 29 feet Wednesday to become Chicago’s tallest building, for now. The new Standard Oil Building is 1,136 feet above ground level, compared with 1,109 feet above ground level for the John Hancock Center. The Hancock Center opened in 1969 and has 100 stores. The new Standard building has 80 stores.

This year’s Ellwood House Walks will feature the original Ellwood House, an inclusion that is long overdue. The original Ellwood House was built by Col. and Mrs. Isaac L. Ellwood at 315 N. Third St. in 1860, the year following their marriage. (They didn’t build their mansion at 509 N. First St. until 1879.)

Redistricting DeKalb’s seven wards, it appears, is going to be one of the biggest headaches of this DeKalb City Council. Monday night three members of the city council presented their version of what the new wards should look like and why. The meeting was necessary because the council passed an ordinance in August which stated that it would no longer redistrict the wards by registered voters, but based upon population.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

Federal Environmental Protection Agency officials were in DeKalb County cleaning up an oil spill Friday night. Someone illegally dumped six barrels, full of what appeared to be used motor oil, near a ditch in Afton Township along Waterman Road, just south of Keslinger Road. A nearby resident noticed the barrels, which included two 55-gallon drums of oil and sludge, and called the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police.

After just eight minutes of intense bidding, Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History, with a little help from its corporate friends at McDonald’s and Disney, paid a staggering $8.4 million Saturday for a one-of-a-kind Tyrannosaurus rex fossil. The T-Rex, named “Sue” in honor of discoverer Susan Hendrickson, took center stage at a spot far removed from its former South Dakota home, Sotheby’s auction house.

It was a vote to save money. It was also called a decision to properly serve the aging population of DeKalb County. By a margin of 12-4, the DeKalb County Board voted to build the new county nursing home and health facility in the City of DeKalb serving taxpayers more than $1 million.

