Looking Back for Nov. 26, 2025

1925–100 Years Ago

Workmen started yesterday afternoon upon the installation of a large four-faced clock for the First National Bank, which is being so placed that it will be visible from four directions. The new timepiece is in the colors of white and green with attractive dials and will make a great improvement over the clock that was on the old bank. It is expected that it will take the a day or two to complete the installation of the new clock, and the work is being watched with interest of many people.

Harley Self, maintenance foreman of the Sycamore-DeKalb-DeKalb Road, is now stationed along the highway crushing the old cement that was removed by the contractor, the same to be used in repair and shoulder work. The huge crusher operated to a tractor, soon minces the cement blocks, and the road official hopes to get a large quantity of crushed stone for use on the highway when demanded.

Early this morning, according to reports, a Ford machine was struck at the DeKalb Avenue crossing of the North Western tracks, but fortunately, no one was injured. One rear tire was damaged, as well as the back end of the machine, but the driver continued on his way as if nothing had happened.

After considerable effort on the part of the agent of the Chicago Great Western railroad in tracing the shipment of seats for the new Fargo theatre, the shipment was finally located and transferred here by means of a huge truck. As soon as the seats arrived a large force of men went at the task of installing them, that everything may be in readiness for the opening Saturday afternoon.

State patrol officers will be required to enforce a new law the first of the year that will strike many motorists of this city. The law is relative to use of cut-outs on automobiles and there are a large number of cars in this city that have cut-outs. The law that will become effective the first of the year states that no automobile may have a cut-out that can be operated from the inside of the car. An auto many have a cut-out,but must be so arranged on the auto that to operate it the owner must have the car standing still. The state patrol officers have also received communications from the state department stating that all autoists using whistles, sirens or gongs on their autos should be arrested. The law prohibiting these forms of warning has been in operation for some time.

1950–75 Years Ago

Fire Chief Clayton Kennedy is distributing “no smoking” warning signs to the Glidden and St.Mary’s Hospitals to be placed in rooms where oxygen is being used. Chief Kennedy pointed out that it is very dangerous to smoke in rooms where oxygen is being used especially in the winter time when no windows are open. The signs state that oxygen is being administered and no smoking is allowed. The signs are being provided by the DeKalb fire department.

A gun case, in which old guns will be displayed has been placed in the police magistrate’s room at the Dekalb city hall. The case was constructed by Chief John Remsey and Sgt. TonyBarauski. Periodically the police receive old guns which persons want to dispose of and the two officers decided that some of the pieces were worthy of being placed on display. At present there are three guns in the case but Chief Remsey and Barauski plan to add other pieces to the display collection.

At 7:17 o’clock this morning the DeKalb fire department was called to the Schram home at 524Charter Street where a blaze had started in the two-room home. The fire had developed around the area where a chimney passed through a partition but the blaze was brought under control before extensive damage was caused. No estimate of the damage was made. The firemen made the trip in the zero weather. This was the first call received during the cold wave.

Somebody driving into Sycamore from Chicago Wednesday night reported 90 cars stalled or in the ditch east of there. The roads were pretty slippery east of us, not so bad to the west.

Sheriff Arthur E. Anderson and Deputy Harry Overton returned Thursday afternoon with a prisoner they had picked up in Alton, and who is wanted by DeKalb County authorities. The sheriff reported a slippery, hazardous trip. The officers left Wednesday afternoon and stayed overnight in Alton. The prisoner brought back was N.G. of the DeKalb Hotel, DeKalb, wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of two youthful DeKalb girls with whom he was apprehended in Alton.

The ”Isand Ain’t” Sunday School class in Waterman will meet Tuesday evening, Nov. 28 at 8 o’clock in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Arden Baie.

1975–50 Years Ago

The Pilgrims gave thanks in 1621 for a bountiful harvest. They were happy to be alive. Today, most Americans give thanks for continued abundance, but some persons still have the reasons used by the Pilgrims in that original Thanksgiving. School, church and service groups gather food for persons in DeKalb County who are hungry, but happy to be alive.

Many dates on holiday calendars are already circled. But Dec. 7 should be starred. It is a special Sunday in DeKalb–Festivities Day at Ellwood House. Actually, a two-day affair, the plans this year are for a holiday open house that will return guests to the “days of yore in early America”, one more time.

Benjamin Franklin would have had the Great Seal of the United States with a turkey instead of an eagle. A letter to his daughter, referring to the eagle’s “bad moral character,” says: I wish theBald Eagle had not been chosen as the Representative of our Country! The Turkey is a much more respectable, though very unintelligent bird and withal a true original native of America.”

2000–25 Years Ago

Democrats and Republicans scratched for votes all across Florida as Al Gore and George W.Bush plotted their strategies for today, when the state’s top elections official certifies the longest, closest White House race in 124 years.

Tracey Tolbert was glad when she heard the city planned to tear down the burned-out building next to her beauty shop on East Lincoln Highway. But some of that optimism evaporated as Rockford Blacktop Construction, which the city contracted to demolish the building, continued with its work Tuesday morning. Tolbert said her shop, Beauty and the Braid Salon and Spa, 318E. Lincoln Highway, began to shake so badly that pictures fell of the wall and half-inch-wide crack from ceiling to floor appeared in the wall fronting the now rubble-strewn space where the old building used to be.

The traditional Thanksgiving Day meal includes a roasted turkey. Most people are able to buy their, turkey from a store not knowing just how the bird got there. Every year, the Ho-Ka Turkey Farm in Waterman offers the opportunity to purchase fresh turkeys right from the farm. Ho-Kaopened in 1933 with a flock of 3009 turkeys. The birds were slaughtered in the basement of the house adjacent to the current turkey farm and then loaded onto a Model-T Ford.

