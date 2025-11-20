Looking Back for Nov. 19, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Travel over the half mile stretch on the Pierce Town Hall Road, which has been in poor condition, was suspended today by A. R. Russell, county superintendent of highways, in order that repairs may be made on the road and that it will not be placed in a worse condition because of travel.

There are a number of autoists in DeKalb who seem to fail to understand what is the aim of the new automatic stop-and-go signs that have been erected at First Street and Lincoln Highway and at Seventh Street and Lincoln Highway. Last evening, in watching the traffic at First Street and Lincoln Highway for a period of about 15 minutes, several autoists were seen to disregard the signal. It is understood that within a short time the police department will make efforts to arrest all persons who are forgetful of the signs. As yet there are many motorists who are not accustomed to the new signals, and for that reason the law is not being enforced to the letter.

There is a general feeling of satisfaction among the people of Sycamore at this time on account of the news that actual cement laying has started on South Somonauk Street, with every indication that the street will be completely paved before the contractor is compelled to stop operations. Work of pouring cement was started yesterday and last night there had been more than 300 feet laid and covered. It is believed that within the next two or three days the contract for this small stretch of pavement should be completed and within 21 days’ time will be opened to traffic.

Mrs. Ben White is a patient at the Glidden hospital, suffering from a broken arm and a broken nose, following a fall on the sidewalk in front of the Glidden school early in the week. Because of Mrs. White’s advanced age her condition is somewhat serious, although reports from the hospital are that she is resting comfortably. Mrs. White is 81 years of age.

Charges that babies could be bought in Cincinnati for prices ranging from $25.00 to $100.00 were made by Mrs. Helen Samuels, 22, when her husband sued her for divorce. She declared she had bought both of her children, known as Earl Ward and Tommy Samuels from a Kentucky woman who delivered them to her in a downtown office building. She paid $40.00 for Earl and $30.00 for Tommy. Fake birth certificates accompanied the children, she said, and she added that the woman did a flourishing business.

1950– 75 Years Ago

A 1,200-pound steer, valued at more than $300 was shot and partially butchered at the Van Quincer farm, just west and north of Malta. The carcass was found in standing corn yesterday when Willard Quincer, son of the operator of the farm was operating a corn picker. He came across the remains of the animal in a spot of the corn field where the corn had been broken down and tramped.

With the arrival of the new street sweeper, it has been possible to clean the DeKalb streets, in a proper manner in record time, it was stated this morning by Joe O’Brien, superintendent of the department of public works. The sweeper was placed in action the early part of the week and all of the streets have been cleaned. The new equipment worked to perfection and the only difficulties encountered were parked cars which forced the sweeper to detour around them.

A corn yield of 19 bushels an acre this year is reported from the continuous corn plot on the world-famous Morrow plots at the University of Illinois College of Agriculture. L. B. Miller, soils man at the college who reports the results, says that the corn on the untreated plot was mostly nubbins. The other plot in corn this year has been regularly treated with manure, lie and phosphate. These two plots have grown corn continuously since 1876, when they were first set out.

Baton twirlers of the Shabbona school, who are under the direction of Mrs. Watne, gave an interesting exhibit between games on Tuesday evening. The twirlers were dressed in red and white uniforms and were led by Donna Nelson, Shirley Holmes and James Kitner. Their performance was skillful, well timed and a fine addition to the evening. After the fame the members of the squad and the squad were treated to a luncheon at a restaurant.

Work of placing the new water mains in the City of DeKalb is continuing and will continue as long as the weather is favorable. Nearly eight miles of new mains are to be placed as a part of the extensive water works improvements being carried on in this city. The Middle States Construction Company of Evanston has the contract for the placing of the new mains.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The planets and stars in the universe have always fascinated mankind, and yesterday’s sky show was no exception. Area residents who had a chance to glance upward after 4 p.m. watched a full eclipse of the moon. The eclipse lasted about two hours and was brighter than the eclipse in May since this time the moon passed through the southern part of the earth’s shadow.

A public transportation system is desired by more than 80 per cent of the persons in the DeKalb-Sycamore area. But about 65 per cent of the residents would use the bus service, and only about 60 per cent of the persons favor using local taxes to pay for a bus service.

Jay Pontiac and GMC Trucks in DeKalb has found a new home. Mike Jay, owner of the West Lincoln Highway dealership, this morning said he plans to move his operation to the present University Motors facility at Sycamore and Bethany roads sometime in December.

Production employees at the A. O. Smith Harvestore plant, south of DeKalb, Tuesday voted to reject union representation.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Plans to revitalize the Pleasant Street neighborhood appear to be well on track, according to community leaders and one city official. Since the Sept. 28 neighborhood meeting in which the city’s revitalization strategy and the community’s concerns were discussed, an eight-member Neighborhood Advisory Team has been chosen from a list of about 60 people.

Having stood boarded up and vacant for 21 months, the burned-out building at 324 E. Lincoln Highway will begin coming down on Tuesday. Tearing down the narrow two-flat will require the closure of part of the eastbound lane of Lincoln Highway, three to four parking spaces and the sidewalk. Apartment tenants and business owners in the area have been notified of the demolition and warned about the noise it likely will create.

After 10 weeks of training, a group of local citizens has graduated to a greater awareness of the DeKalb Fire Department. Each week starting in Sept. 14, the academy students participating in activities designed to show how the fire department is organized and operated.

Citing the need for future expansion of its offices, the DeKalb County Board voted Wednesday night to purchase a third home near the courthouse. The home at 130 N. Locust St., joins two other houses on Exchange Street slated for immediate or eventual demolition.

