Looking Back for Oct. 15, 2025

The Chicago Great Western Depot in DeKalb near Oak and Fifth streets looking northeast in March 1939. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Fred Dolder, candidate for the Republican nomination to the position of sheriff of this county was here from Somonauk today in the interest of his campaign.

E. E. Cooper, age about 25, of Chicago, alleged to have stolen several cars in Chicago and delivered them to three young men in DeKalb who sold them to persons in DeKalb and in other cities, was arrested shortly after 12 o’clock this noon by Chicago detectives. The arrest was brought about by the DeKalb police department, who secured the information that led to Cooper’s arrest.

The contractors who have been in charge of the construction of the road between Sycamore and DeKalb have been loading a car with machinery and other equipment preparatory for its shipment to Sullivan. The work of the firm is about completed in this “neck of the woods” and the contractor will send his machinery and other necessary road making tools to his home for the winter, as the weather is getting too cold for much more of such work.

Several days ago, Mrs. Lillian Latter placed on display at the First National bank a beet, weighing over seven pounds, with the announcement, “Can you “beet” this??” The feat has been “Beet.” Axel Cronlund, of this city, claims the distinction of having a beet that weighs more than Mrs. Latter’s Garden product placed on display and today had on display at the bank a sugar beet weighting 10½ pounds. The beet is one of the largest ever grown in this community, it is said, and has been attracting much attention.

The greatest mistake is in not admitting you make mistakes.

Work was started yesterday on the removal of the “stop” signs that had been erected on Fourth street by the Chicago Motor Club about four weeks ago. The work was no doubt done by the city force of man as Terry Redmond, DeKalb manager of the Chicago Motor Club, last evening stated that he knew nothing of the removal of the signs. The signs were ordered taken down at the last council meeting, but several of the city officials later stated that they thought the signs would be left standing until the next session of the council, when the matter of making Fourth street a thorough street or designating some other street in DeKalb as Routs 23 would be settled if possible.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Farmers in Esmond are busy husking corn and taking it to the drying plant west of town.

The Sycamore fire department has opened an all-out drive to complete the equipment complements for its new utility truck, which can then be put into use. The department recently purchased the one-ton panel truck, first of its kind in any DeKalb County fire department, and several equipment articles for its own fund. The expenditures of more than $2,000 has left the department equipment fund depleted, however, and outside help will be needed to finish equipping the truck for use. The truck has been outfitted with a siren, red light, pitch forks, shovels, garden hose, interior lettering and other minor items from the department equipment fund.

Adult craft classes in leather work will start in the Sycamore Community Center Monday night, Oct. 30, and continue for eight weeks.

Leon Faber, Sandwich shortwave radio “ham” has what is called the biggest aerial ever erected by a non-commercial operator. Faber has a pole 125 feet high which supports an amazing array of aerials in the yard of his home near here. The towering mast which required three railroad flat cars to transport from the Pacific coast, weighs 2,500 pounds and it all rotates. The mast was erected last July with hundreds of willing and eager radio “hams” from all over this section of the country helping.

Wendell Chestnut, son of Mr. and Mrs. J. Waldo Chestnut of Rural Route One of Kirkland has been elected as secretary of the YMCA at Monmouth College. Chestnut is a senior at the school and is a graduate of the Maple Park High School.

A dental X-ray program is planned on a county basis in grade and high schools. All students are eligible to take advantage of this opportunity, provided the card which the student brought home has been signed by the parents giving consent. There is not charge for the X-rays.

Employees of the Kane County Title Company at Geneva have a warning from the boss today to vote in the election November 7 or lose their jobs. Aldridge J. Yates, president of the first, posted a notice on the bulletin board which told the 45 workers to “vote November 7 or don’t show up thereafter because your places will be filled by loyal Americans.”

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The rush is on to get this year’s record corn and soybean crops dried in county elevators. Soybeans, which are ready for drying before corn, still are being processed and no farmers are standing in line with their corn. Farmers say the corn harvest is bearing out the United States Department of Agricultural predictions that Illinois will lead the nation in corn production.

The DeKalb High School Marching Band won the second place Class A division award Saturday at the first Northern Illinois University Marching Band Championship.

The old adage “All work and no play” was taken seriously by the kindergarten class at St. Mary’s school on Fourth Street. The young students took time out from finding leaves for art objects, to make an old-fashioned leaf pile. Finding the pile too tempting to resist, the students then leapt into the collection.

Handcrafted works from hooked rugs to dolls will be on sale at the Sunday Open House and Craft Sale at the Sheltered Village in Genoa. All the items have been made by the residents, and profits will go for the purchase of additional equipment and supplies for the Village on Route 23.

Jerrie Kaus of rural Hinckley submitted the top bid for rental of the Afton Forest Preserve farmland Tuesday. Kaus’ bid of $96.52 per acre for the 198 acres was approved by the County Forest Preserve Committee. A lease for the rental will be signed soon and payment of the total amount, $19,110.96 is due on or before March 1 of next year.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

DeKalb County may be getting another area code. A telecommunications industry group has petitioned the Illinois Commerce Commission for approval of a plan that will create a second area code in the region served by the 815-area code.

Regarding by many as the greatest female water polo player of all time, Maureen O’Toole waited 23 years to make it to the Olympics. Her hard work and patience culminated in an Olympic silver medal at the first-ever women’s water polo competition as part of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

The group responsible for several commercial developments along Sycamore Road is now looking to build a combination gas station/convenience store/drive-through fast good restaurant on West Lincoln Highway.

Should the official Missing In Action flag have a permanent home in the sky over the DeKalb County Courthouse? According to a report hard by the County Board’s Executive Committee, John Monroe of Kingston wants the MIA flag to fly daily along with the federal and state flags in front of the county courthouse.

Compiled by Sue Breese