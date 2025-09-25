Looking Back for Sept. 24, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Although no definite date can be set when work on the new building at the state college will be started, it is understood that the plans and specifications for the new building are now before the state architect for consideration and approval. As soon as the plans are approved bids will be called for and the contract let. It is hardly possible that work will start this fall. The only part of the new building that has been approved of is the gymnasium, which will be modeled after that at Old Normal university.

With cooler and more settled weather, everything points toward a great day Friday when old time friends and neighbors and people of the community will meet at the fall fair in Waterman.

Joe Lawler is said to have purchased the real estate property on South First street in DeKalb placed on sale on Tuesday. A price of $2,150 was paid for the property. The sale was held under court orders. Mr. Lawler in his purchase secures the two lots that are located at the southwest corner of First and Gurler streets, in addition to two wooden frame houses. What Mr. Lawler plans for the future of the property is not known.

The fence along the Sycamore Road, just at the foot of the hill after turning off Seventh street is being given a coat of white paint today by highway workmen. This will make the railing more discernible at night and on foggy days, and otherwise helps to preserve the fencing.

In the sergeant’s office at the DeKalb police station are 10 automobile licenses, which includes one from Ohio, one from Indiana, and eight Illinois found and turned in at police headquarters. In addition, there are 13 city tags, and one motorcycle plate that have been lost by owners. Owners of the Illinois state plates have been notified that the places were at the station, and asked to call for them, but so far, these communications from the police department have been ignored.

An unusual brightness in the northern skies every evening for the past several nights has been attracting much attention of late. The reflection in the sky is caused by the northern lights, according to several who have seen the northern lights in action. The sky has been very beautiful, streaked with the light rays which project into the dark clouds. Several people who have been watching the lights state that they will be more prominent later in the month and early in October.

1950– 75 Years Ago

City employees under the supervision of Joe O’Brien are engaged in the work of installing playground equipment at Liberty Park at this time. The playground equipment was donated to the city by the DeKalb Jaycees. The equipment arrived a few weeks ago and was turned over to the city for installation in the city park. Foundations were poured for the various pieces of equipment and when the installation work is completed the children of that area will have an ideal playground. The Jaycees plan to make this an annual project and hope to be able to equip other parks in the city in the future.

The Howard Kauffman turkey farm, southeast of Waterman, was the meeting place of the Illinois Turkey Growers Association Wednesday with about 300 attending. There was an inspection of the farm at 10 o’clock on a tractor driven wagon to the various parts of the turkey range.

Last evening about 9:20 o’clock a stove in the barracks at the California Packing Corporation in Sycamore exploded setting fire to the building and destroying most of the contents. No one was reported as having been injured. Bedding, clothing and personal belongings of the men staying in the barracks were destroyed and the interior of the building was badly damaged.

Putting the stamp of approval on the project, the board of the Auxiliary of St. Mary’s Hospital last evening took steps to bring the latest type X-ray equipment into the DeKalb institution. The purchase has been a goal towards which the Auxiliary has been working for some time, and the decision to place the order comes as the result of success in money raisings efforts. Sister Mary Agnes, superior at the hospital, and Technician Thomas Cliffe, have made an extensive investigation of the various types of X-ray equipment on the market and recommended that the Maxicon X-ray be secured. It is manufactured by the General Electric X-Ray Corporation.

Carl Littlejohn, school principal, introduced the teachers and S. B. Sullivan, superintendent of schools, discussed the school building and repairs situation. He assured the association that without unforeseen delays, the building should be ready for classes by November 1.

The injunction suit against Marvin Prather and the automobile race track he formerly operated in northeast DeKalb was continued for two weeks in Circuit Court. All testimony in the case had been concluded when attorneys asked for a continuance.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

A bridge on Owens Road, one mile east of Somonauk Road, is one of two county bridges with a two-axle vehicle limit of two tons. Many other bridges in the county are similar steel structures. Those bridges rated by the state as substandard are being marked with load limit signs.

The sky’s the limit for the bicentennial celebration in DeKalb. Mayor Carroll Van Petter said he asked City Manager Don Crawford and Public Works Director Ron Naylor to look into the possibility of painting the city’s west side water tower with bicentennial colors.

Workers continue the blacktopping process between Third and Fourth street on Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. Kim Williams, engineering aide for the city, said crews will adjust manholes, gas, and water vaults this week and finished by next week. Williams suggests motorists avoid the area to prevent traffic jams as well as ease the process for workers. There will be no parking in that area, he said, until the work is finished.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Plans for expansion of the county offices in Sycamore continue to develop, and the amount budgeted to pay for it has increased. According to Deputy County Administrator Gary Hanson, the decision has been made to make the new office building, to be called the Legislative Center, two stories rather than one, with a basement for additional offices and storage. The decision has created a need for additional funding of $500,000.

Ben Gordon Center has been reaccredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. The center’s central office at 12 Health Services Drive, its Reality House and Community Employment & Placement Services facilities in DeKalb, and its office within the Arrowhead Medical Center in Sandwich were included in the accreditation process.

A new Civil War book, published by Northern Illinois University Press, has been released. “Soldiering with Sherman: The Civil War Letters of George F. Cram” relates through one soldier’s own words the experiences of serving in the 105th Illinois Infantry. The 105th was composed of men from the counties of DeKalb and DuPage, and the officers of the unit were drawing largely from DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Board, sitting as the DeKalb County Forest Preserve District Board of Commissioners, last night authorized by a 16-8 vote an easement agreement giving the Genoa-Kingston School District temporary use of the Russell Woods Forest Preserve entrance road.

