Looking Back for July 23, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Many people in the city who are observing high license numbers, yesterday saw the Chicago Motor Club scout car drive into DeKalb bearing the license number 1,000,000 on the plate. License plate No. 1 was given to the Chicago Motor Club and when the number went over the million mark the state department thought it no more than fitting that license number 1,000,000 should be given to the same club. The scout car is a Nash six coupe and used by one of the older men of the Chicago club in his official duties about the state.

Finnish residents of DeKalb enjoyed an unusual entertainment last evening when three players from Chicago gave a show at the Finnish Temperance Hall. The play came here unannounced, due to the fact that the company did not know a stand of one night would be made here until yesterday. Although the opportunity for advertising the play was limited, a good attendance was present.

Several residents of DeKalb have just completed a work in giving aid to a family at Annies Woods. The family, enroute from Madison, Wis., to a northern woods, became lost and landed in the tourist camp here early this week. The family consisted of the parents and three children, a daughter, age 13, and two boys, 17 and 19. The first day here the mother was taken suddenly ill, an attack of tuberculosis making her condition for a time serious. Medical aid was secured and the health of the woman somewhat improved, so that yesterday the family was able to depart. They were given directions to reach Hinsdale where the woman might seek medical aid. While here several residents of the city came in contact with the family and for that reason feel somewhat interested in their welfare.

Hardship seems to come in large quantities at the William U. home in DeKalb as at the present time it is under quarantine with all of the members of the family, including Mr. U, suffering from chicken pox. The children were first ill with the disease and later Mr. U was taken ill, his condition for a time being serious. Reports from the home at this time are that the confined people are showing a steady improvement. Several homes in this city have been under quarantine for whooping cough, according to the signs that have been tacked on the homes by City Health Office Dr. J. H. Hagey. It is understood that the cases are not as numerous as was reported earlier in the month and the latter part of last month.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Carrying out a program that has been planned for some time, DeKalb employees were yesterday placing parking meters along Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Streets. Some of the meters have been installed a few days ago, but with the placing of 54 yesterday, the complete project calling for the installation of 70 new parking devices was complete. On Fifth Street the meters were placed from the Lincoln Highway south to Grove Street. On sixth Street the meters were placed south to Girard Street and North on the east side only to Locust Street. On Seventh Street they were placed south to Girard Street and north on the west side of Seventh to Corey and Evans.

The realization by DeKalb that it was part of the air age was brought home quite forcibly during the last World War. As many of you know, the Interstate Aircraft and Engineering Corporation manufactured, in DeKalb, radio-controlled bombers for the navy during a part of the war. Ever since that time, aviation has become a normal part of everyone’s life. No longer is the presence of a few planes in the sky something to marvel at or wonder about. In fact, flying has become so common that most of us take it for granted and fail to appreciate it.

Chicago – Mrs. Rose F., 47, told Judge Joseph Sabath that her husband, Albert, 61, made her wear clothes and an engagement ring that belonged to Albert’s first wife. Albert replied that his wife presented him with a bill for a set of false teeth while they were honeymooning. In issuing a divorce decree Sabath ruled that she could keep the teeth but would have to return the ring and clothes to her husband.

An occasional report of an individual who imbibed too freely, or words about who should have responsibility if a parking meter fails to function, constitute important activities in the DeKalb police department during the past few hours. In other words, DeKalb has been mostly orderly and quiet.

Officials of the Northern Illinois State Teachers College are open to suggestions. They would like to know where and how they can secure enough rooms to accommodate the women students who desire to attend the Teachers College. Of course, there are complications. The rooms for the women students will have to be obtained without deducting from the number available for men students.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

DeKalb County Treasurer Sadie Swanbum today threatened to withhold the amount owed by school districts for the county’s tax administration fee, if the school districts did not pay voluntarily. Mrs. Swanbum said she would seek county board permission to take the amount she says is owned out of her office’s final distribution of real estate tax monies. The county treasurer’s office makes its final tax distribution to local governments in November. Mrs. Swanbum said she may not seek county board approval until that time.

Sycamore Board of Education last night approved hiring Richard Stipher as dean of students at the high school. Stipher, who teaches social studies at the high school, will continue to teach part-time. The dean position will replace the assistant high school principal post.

A large fish kill has been reported on the Kishwaukee River near Kingston. John M. Nelson, the DeKalb veterinarian who reported the fish kill, said he saw a “large number of fish which showed symptoms of oxygen deprivation. The low water levels of creeks and rivers in the county could be a contributing factor.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

It could have been a parking lot they gathered at Saturday, but as result of a cooperative effort by local and state officials, it is a park. Welsh Park on Russell Road was dedicated in a ceremony reflecting on the concerted effort and the benefits of that effort.

Fed up with poor reception, bad service and higher rates for cable subscribers, Hinckley Village Board members have issued an ultimatum to Mediacom, the local provider; fix the problems by Aug. 21 or the village will find another service provider.

Opposition to the proposed Union Pacific Railroad is gaining strength. The DeKalb County Board passed a resolution supporting state legislation to curb the railroad’s ability to acquire land against the landowner’s wishes. That action would make it significantly more difficult for the railroad giant to acquire the land for a rail port. Since the 1850s, railroads have had the same authority to condemn lands as municipalities.

A computer glitch in the city’s water system caused more than half the city to experience water shortages last Saturday, according to the Water Department.

Compiled by Sue Breese