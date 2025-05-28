Looking Back for May 28, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Unable to make a safe landing due to the heavy wind the airplane recently purchased by Wayne Long of DeKalb; on Saturday afternoon was smashed on the Dr. H. J. Newbauer landing field at Hinckley. Long was not injured although he was thrown from the plane when it struck the ground in a nose dive.

The Sycamore fire department was called out twice over the week end, but in neither case was the damage serious. Saturday afternoon the men were called to the Sycamore National bank, where smoke was coming from a chimney, used by a store adjoining. The chimney flue had become burned and smoke and soot was getting into the bank. The call was for the safety-first variety.

The ornamental work for the second story of the new bank building in Sycamore is being put in place today by the contractor and his men, and it will add much to the outer appearance of the new financial institution. Other work at the bank is moving along at a rapid rate, and even though the cold weather of today slowed operations somewhat, most of the men were hard at work during the day.

Storekeepers of Sycamore met with considerable trouble Saturday afternoon, just previous to the drop in temperature. It will be remembered there was a stiff hot wind blowing and it seemed to gather up sand by the handful and scatter it through the stores. This a partly due to the amount of material that is on hand at the new bank building. Today the clerks were kept busy cleaning shelves and removing the grit from the merchandise.

Frank Hostetler, while busy at the jewelry store this morning, suffered an accident which caused him considerable inconvenience for a short time. A knife slipped and cut into the fleshy part of the hand, necessitating attention at a nearby drug store.

Several from the Mayfield area went to the gymnasium exhibition at the Sycamore high school Friday evening.

Stanley Schumaker, student of Ora Baie, Arthur and Frankie Klein, students of Lolia Baie, of Waterman, spent last week end at the Carl Baie home. Friday evening was enjoyed with the hanging of May baskets. In spite of the rain Saturday, they enjoyed a picnic lunch and trip to Somonauk where they visited the Olmstead Museum.

1950– 75 Years Ago

The dedication of the new lighting system in Genoa that has been in the process of installation for several months and which replaces an old and obsolete series of lights were held last night in Genoa. Although the night was brisk, many people gathered from surrounding communities and all of the Genoa residents were present to witness the dedication and comic parade. During the evening the business men of Genoa thew pennies on the streets for the children which gave enjoyment to all.

Policeman Horace Fothergill, who tends the parking meters in Sycamore, did a quick double take Thursday after he had written a ticket for an overtime parker. He automatically checked the number of his ticket with the stub and then with the car’s license number and thought he was seeing things. The number of the ticket was “1777,” the number on the license was “1777 312.” Wonder if the motorist noticed it.

The flag pole at the War Memorial in DeKalb on Lincoln Highway has been lengthened and moved to a spot in front of the tank memorial and is now in readiness for Memorial Day. It was necessary to move the pole as in the former location the fluttering flag tended to interfere with the vision of engineers on trains. The plan to fly a flag on this pole which has covered the casket of a DeKalb war hero will be started Tuesday. The flag to be raised Memorial Day will be the one that was on the casket of Percy Rowe, a veteran of World War I.

The Argos Products Company Incorporated is moving from Argos, Ind., to Genoa and will be located in the Crawford building on Main Street recently vacated by the Cooper furniture store. The company is engaged in the manufacture of portable cases for radios, phonographs, television sets and tape and wire recording machines. The cases are usually made of plywood and covered with leather or imitation leather.

Sycamore veterans will conduct a special bond drive on the streets Saturday in an effort to complete the job of raising funds for the new Memorial Home planned for South California Street. Information booths will be set up on both sides of State Street and pledge cards will be distributed.

Many favorable comments have been expressed concerning the new street signs which are being installed throughout the city, the work nearing completion at this time. The new street signs were made possible through a generous donation of the DeKalb Jaycees augmented by city funds. The signs have been on hand for some time, but it was necessary to await the arrival of favorable weather before the posts could be placed.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

Summer street work in DeKalb, estimated at $125,000, was approved for portions of Edgebrook, Greenbrier, Normal, Royal, Joanne, River, Regal and Dresser.

Are there too many stop signs in Sycamore? Some aldermen at past Sycamore City Council meetings have said there are, but 25 residents of the Vista Terrace neighborhood say there is one too few. The 25 petitioned for installation of the stop sign at Vista Terrace and Swanson Street. The council two weeks ago, postponed a notion to install the sign.

City of Genoa will prosecute any resident found tampering with his water meter in his residence. The incident arose after it was disclosed that a Genoa man was found watering his garden after tampering with the water meter in his residence.

A series of four fires destroyed two building, including the Salvation Army’s Red Shield store, and a 1974 automobile near downtown DeKalb early this morning. Fire and police officials said arson may be the cause of the fires which caused an estimated $170,000 damage.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

For the 14th consecutive year, Joe Bussone will oversee the Sycamore Veterans Home Memorial Day ceremonies. Bussone, a World War II Navy veteran, has been a member of the Sycamore VFW since 1954 and says the program has a simple message. “It basically is to honor those who have served America and those who have made the supreme sacrifice for this country.” Bussone said.

Residents of DeKalb and surrounding communities will have the opportunity to properly dispose of unwanted guns at a weapon turn-in at the DeKalb Police Department. The event is sponsored by the Westminster Presbyterian Church and DeKalb Police.

DeKalb resident Donald Schoo received an unexpected call earlier this month. Personnel at the French consulate in New York City told Schoo he would soon receive a package containing a medal from the Federation of French war Veterans. The medal was struck in 1994 in recognition of the Allied soldiers who landed at Normandy and Provence and who participated in the liberation of France during World War II.

Nearly 19 million travelers will get into their cars for Memorial Day weekend and nearly as many will notice another jump in gas prices. Residents of DeKalb and surrounding communities will feel the burden of higher gas prices after a midweek jump of 12 cents per gallon. Low-grade prices at the majority of area gas stations have risen to $1.69 a gallon, with the highest price, $1.71, seed at the Clark station on Sycamore Road.

Compiled by Sue Breese