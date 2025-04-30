Looking Back for April 30, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Much interest is being taken in the coming visit of the Sveas Soner chorus of Rockford, a musical organization of 35 voices that is known as one of the best chorus organizations of the middle west. The chorus will give a concert tomorrow evening at the First Lutheran church, under the auspices of the Order of Vikings of DeKalb. The organization was organized in 1890 and has had a brilliant career. Since 1910 Gustave Ohlson has been the leader of the chorus.

Another relic of the days of early DeKalb was unearthed today when workmen digging the excavations for the proposed building on North Fourth street and Lincoln Highway dur out an old cistern. It is thought that the wooden tank, nearly completely rotted away, was the one that was once located in the kitchen of the hotel. The kitchen was torn down several years ago, and is said to have been a wing to the north of the present building, extending to the fire station wall. There is another cistern under the present building.

Before the community swimming pool can be used it will have to be repaired, according to city officials who have been working at the pool the past few days. The pool was filled with water on Monday night, the pump having been working since early Saturday night. The bottom of the pool has several large cracks which allow the water to seep out, according to those who have been at the pool the past few days. It is more than likely that the pool will be drained again and the repairs made.

Sheriff E. E. Crawford, according to the records at the office in the court house has had a busy April, for the books show that he has made numerous raids, served papers of all kinds, in addition to taking care of DeKalb County prisoners, and those sent out from the federal commissioners and judges in Chicago.

Member of the Sycamore fire department are desirous of securing some other means of notifying them of the location of a fie, than the steam whistle that is now being used. It is understood that steams will not be available here all summer, and on that account some other means of notifying the fire fighters their services are needed will have to be sought.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Announcement was made at Springfield by Secretary of State Edward J. Barrett that a charter had been issued DeKalb Mid-City Auto Sales, Inc., 151 North Fourth Street, DeKalb. The firm was incorporated to sell wholesale and retail motor vehicles, parts, accessories and the like, hardware, novelties, radios and the like, airplanes, farm machinery and the like, as well as all kinds of electrical devices.

Those planned cuts in mail delivery service for Sycamore will go into effect Monday morning, May 1. There will be only a single delivery to the residential sections after today, although the business district will continue to get two deliveries. Delivery trips will start about 9 o’clock in the morning instead of 8 o’clock, and the carrier will take all day to made his rounds.

Ellwood and Haish grade schools in DeKalb chalked up opening wins in the newly formed Grade School Baseball League yesterday afternoon in two games that were abbreviated.

There’s sadness today in the home of Dr. Edward B. Glenn, but joy in the Henry Meier home, all because of a dog. The dog which Mrs. Glenn said had returned home after a 1900-mile hike from Edgerton, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday afternoon, turned out to be a dog which had wandered away from the home of Henry Meier, not much more than 1900 feet away. The beautiful collie answered to both names when called, the “Tiny” which Mrs. Glenn’s dog had been named and the “Laddie” which the Meier dog was called. The two were almost identical in appearance. The Meier children were playing with their pet again today.

Postmaster Lester Binder announces that on July 1 the Hinckley post office will be advanced from a third to a second-class post office. The postal revenue in Hinckley increased 27 per cent in 1949 and that is what determines the class each post office is in. The increase was more than sufficient to place Hinckley in the second-class bracket.

When Mrs. J. B. Phillips of Chicago looks at an old hat she doesn’t see just an old hat, through the rose-colored spectacles of a milliner who views a new up-to-date creation with lines to flatter the woman who wears it. Mrs. Phillips is said to have the only portable millinery shop in captivity and will bring it to Sycamore. This is to be an audience participation program and the members and guests are invited to bring in their old millinery to be rejuvenated.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

A threatened labor strike could hamper progress on several DeKalb construction projects, including the new Hopkins Park swimming pool. “A stride would kill us at the pool,” said Bob Ditamore, DeKalb Park District Director. Ditamore said pool construction is in its final stages. The pool is supposed to be complete May 26 and open June 7.

The Sycamore Junior Woman’s Club recently concluded a series of clinics on baby sitting for seventh and eight grad students. Guest speakers talked on the various concerns in babysitting.

An ordinance prohibiting obscene acts in taverns was approved 4-3 by the DeKalb City Council last night. Mayor Carroll Van Patter, sponsor of the legislation, warned that a “syndicate element” has made offers to buy two city taverns. Van Patter said syndicate criminals employ prostitutes and “ladies which perform acts.” Obscene entertainment in taverns is banned in Cook County and is too much for DeKalb.

The average size of the nation’s biggest farms is declining as more and more farms crowd into the top size classes, an Agriculture Department reports showed today. The report estimated that in 1960, when statisticians counted only 23,000 U.S. farms with annual sales of $100,000 and over, the average size of those farms was 4,529 acres.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

The Parkside Oaks townhomes, if built, will sit high and dry next to the DeKalb Park District baseball diamonds and above the flood plain of the Kishwaukee River below it. Meanwhile, rainwater that used to soak into the ground on the property, now deeply wooded and undeveloped, will run down toward the river and be held in a new retention pond the developer will build.

The DeKalb County Shriners are in Lowe’s parking lot selling bags of Vidalia onions for the annual fund-raiser benefiting 22 Shriners Hospitals and three burn clinics. The Shriners, who have been selling onions for 10 years, hope to have 800 bags sold by the end of the week.

The new Genoa post office will open at 705 Pearson Drive Monday morning. Pearson Drive is .4 miles south of Routes 72 and 23. There will be more parking available at the new site 15 spaces. There is a dedicated lane for mail drop-offs.

DeKalb’s Landmark Commission and the owner of a home in the Fifth Ward Historic District will work together on a plan to maintain the 1920s look of the home even while making a significant structural alteration.

Compiled by Sue Breese