Looking Back for March 12, 2025

Looking south at Lincoln Highway at First National Bank's South Drive-Up, located across from the main bank at 141 West Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, just after the drive through moved across the street closer to the main bank, May 1992. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center Archives)

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Work on the active drilling for the new city well will start in a few days, as all of the machinery has been installed on the foundation by workers for Thorne & Company. The same company sunk the well for the Illinois Power company and had little trouble in moving the machinery from the power company site to the location where the new well is to be built. During the time the well at the power company was drilled several residents of the city took an active interest in the work, and it is expected that the city well will create an equal amount of interest. The work of sinking the well and installing the equipment will be completed as soon as possible.

People who last evening telephoned to the Chronicle office to secure election returns should have some conception of the great work that was required of the telephone operators. Judging from the manner in which the two Chronicle telephones rang during the hours from 5:30 until eight o’clock, many people in their first attempt to secure the office were told that the line was busy. The telephone operators gave exceptionally good service and many comments have been heard today on the manner in which they gave attention to the people wishing to secure the election returns. It was through the cooperation of the telephone office that The Chronicle was able to give out the complete returns from the five wards of the city without any delay.

Playing in the yard of a neighbor a few days ago, a little boy living on South First street was shot in the face by his friend, who had a BB or air gun. The BB shot is supposed to be lodged in the cheek, near the mouth, and caused the little fellow much pain. According to word received at the police station, several complaints have been received relative to the use of air rifles on the part of the boys in this city. It is in violation of a city ordinance to allow a child to have an air rifle in the city, and should more occurrences of a like occur the police department will take action.

Reports that chicken thieves have been in this city again were confirmed with the message from the home of Jack Haka on Clark Street, stating that the entire flock of chickens had been stolen last night. The report was received at the police station. It is not known how many chickens were stolen from the pens at the Haka home. That chicken thieves have been in this city before has been heard from several residents who have been bothered.

1950– 75 Years Ago

DeKalb has had a new addition to its farming industry within the past week. The Hunt Brothers Feed Store, of which Paul and Robert Hunt are co-owners have added at great cost a large-fast and efficient feed mill. The feed mill is a long-needed addition to satisfy the needs of the farmers of the DeKalb and rural areas. The feed mill has a capacity for large amounts of grain storage and is loaded down with the latest in modern machinery.

Your wife may have suspected that she was worth a lot more to you than you may have given her credit for. So, the next time she wants a new hat, or something, better give in quietly. M. L. Mosher, extension farm management specialist at the Illinois College of Agriculture, has figures to show that he average farm wife is worth $60,000 in extra income to her husband and family during their married life.

Extensive repairs at the DeKalb County Tuberculosis Sanatorium and the adjourning nurse’s home will be one of the major problems faced by the Board of Supervisors at next Tuesday’s meeting. Repairs at the Sanatorium, the cost of which has not yet been estimated, involve an almost compete replacement of the present electrical system and fixtures and extensive remodeling in the sanatorium building itself to make it more efficient and to provide sufficient room to properly handle all patients.

Announcement has been made that the Chicago and North Western Railroad is purchasing three self-propelled Budd passenger cars to be used in suburban service. The announcement stated that the cars will cost a total of $415,000. They are Diesel operated, air conditioned and can be run as units, as a train or coupled in as coaches to other trains. Delivery of the first of the cars is expected late in April.

A trailer, loaded with 12 tons of shelled corn, settled down when the tractor pulled out from under it this morning. The accident happened at the Fourth Street intersection of the Lincoln Highway in DeKalb and two wreckers required two hours of hard work in order to lift the equipment and move it out of the way.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

Kishwaukee College finds itself plagued with new buildings it is unable to complete. In the past year, college officials spent a large part of their time sending complaints to contractors, architects and the Illinois Building Authority.

Mike Jay, of Jay Pontiac is DeKalb’s newest auto-truck dealer. Jay took over the franchise, 160 W. Lincoln Hwy., formerly called Right-Way Pontiac.

The sale of the post office site for $211,000 was approved by the DeKalb City council last night. The East Lincoln Highway parcel was sold to Joseph Penner, a Florida developer, John Ciburk, urban renewal director, said Penner has interests in about 100 post offices across the United States.

A rural Waterman man was treated and released at DeKalb Public Hospital after he apparently parked his car on the Burlington Northern railroad tracks near the intersection of Illinois 12 and U.S. 30.

The state of Illinois is holding nearly $1 million in bad checks written in payment for vehicle license plates, according to documents in the secretary of state’s office. Most of the “rubber” checks are for truck license fees and some date back as far as 1957.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Mayor Bessie Chronopoulos has announced that Fat Boys Grill & Bar and Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant each will receive one of the city’s three available Class A liquor licenses. The three licenses became available last summer when The Jungle, which held two, went out of business and McCabe’s Night Club was denied a license renewal.

DeKalb County has a new bank, a wetlands bank, that is. According to County Board Chairman Robert Pritchard, the board recently took action to begin developing its wetland bank at Afton Forest Preserve through a construction agreement with the U. A. Army Corps of Engineers.

The staff, volunteers and residents of the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center did a fantastic job moving from their old facility on Sycamore Road to the new building on Annie Glidden Road. The staff will be able to provide even better care for the residents at the new center.

While researching barbed wire on the Internet during the planning stages of this year’s Baron DeKalb Day celebration, Gayle Wuori stumbled upon a way to bring pride to the city’s downtown. In her Internet search, she discovered a site for Marche Noir, a Canadian company that manufactures original jewelry in silver and steel, some of which includes barbed-wire bracelets, necklaces and rings.

