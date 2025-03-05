Looking Back for March 5, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

Announcement is made today that O. H. Shaver on Saturday will open a place of business to be known as the North Second Grocery & Delicatessen, in the building at North Second and Locust streets. The interior has been fitted up very nicely, the shelves have been filled with first-class brands of groceries, canned goods and other eatables, and is expected that with in a few weeks more merchandise will be added, depending on the people’s wants.

Plans for the further beautification of Elmwood cemetery, Sycamore’s “city of the dead” are being considered at this time by the offers of the association, which, if executed, will make this burial ground one of the most beautiful in this section of the state. Elmwood cemetery is now a beautiful resting place for the departed loved ones, but the officers of the association feel that as the finances warrant, other improvements may be made from time to time that will add to the beauty.

Contractor B. J. Nelson has been successful in getting much of his material on the ground early, which will be used in the construction of the new bank building in Sycamore. The work at the bank was again taken up today and the contractor states that as long as the weather continues as favorable as it is now, there will be a large force of men at work there. Much of the foundation work has been completed and with a few more days of favorable weather, the preliminary work will have been given attention.

George Lowe of Northwest DeKalb is installing a lighting system in his farm home.

Wishing to observe the inauguration yesterday of President Coolidge, the business men of DeKalb yesterday erected flags in the down town district. Many of the early people in the business district did not know why the flags were flying and spent much time in finding out the reason for the decorations. With the exception of a few instances the residential districts of this city did not observe the day by flying flags. It is understood that DeKalb went to great pains to observe the event, other nearby cities not making any effort.

Olive and Evelyn Rosette of Earlville were weekend guests at the John Tuntland home.

Failure on the part of the tumblers in the combination of the currency safe at the First National bank to work on Monday morning has caused the institution to seek the aid of safe blowers in attempting to gain an entrance to the safe.

1950– 75 Years Ago

At a dinner meeting for staff members held last night at the Rice Hotel, Arthur Buehring, owner of the DeKalb Dairy Co., and his son, Arthur W. Buehring, announced that arrangements have been successfully completed for the affiliation of the DeKalb Dairy Company with Beatrice Foods Company, producers of nationally known Meadow Gold dairy products.

Mary Lou and Frankie Willis of Clare have been absent from school in Sycamore with flu and colds. Almost every home in this locality has one of two flu victims at this time.

Ideal Industries, Inc., has purchased the entire business and assets of Tincher Products Company, Chicago, it has announced today. The Tincher company already has been moved to Sycamore and now is housed in a portion of the giant Ideal plant. It will continue to operate under the Tincher name, but will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ideal Industries. The Tincher process is a chemical to seal castings against the seepage of water or other liquids through the pores of the metal. It is called “sealing porosity in castings.”

Military men know that in war the quickest way to win is to cut off food and fuel to the other side. Both Japan and Germany were whipped because of this type of blockade. It appears that some are not above using the same tactics on their friends and neighbors right here at home. One wonders if the coal strike is the first of a long succession of strikes in critical industries, each of which could cripple the nation.

Mrs. Leo Henry of Fairdale is recuperating from a wound received when a large sliver of wood pierced her leg while she was painting woodwork at her home.

Located on South Second street a modern one-story building is the headquarters of the DeKalb Clinic, which has been constructed during the past new months and is now the headquarters for Dr. Paul Carney, Dr. Kurt Biss and Dr. Grand Suttle.

The coal shortage hit Sycamore hard today. The school board ordered all Sycamore schools closed this afternoon util the coal strike is settled and more coal can be obtained.

A legislative program is to be presented by American Legion Post 570 and Auxiliary at the Leland High School on Wednesday, March 15. Everett M. Dirksen, Peking, who has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the United States Senate from Illinois will be the speaker.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

Inability to buy malpractice insurance threatens a plan to expand physician coverage of the DeKalb Public Hospital emergency room. Hospital directors Tuesday adopted a plan to place doctors in the emergency room at night and on weekends. The plan, however, hinges on additional malpractice insurance.

The DeKalb Planning Commission vote against a preliminary plat for a subdivision on the south side last night. The plat contains about 10 lots. The site is on South Second street and south of Pine Acres subdivision. Bradt-Milner Inc. requested the plat review by the planners.

A large majority of parents in the DeKalb school district support the open enrollment policy. The DeKalb Bord of Education, one year ago, adopted the policy of allowing students to attend schools other than those in their neighborhoods.

One portion of a proposed downtown DeKalb improvement project would be the extension of Locust Street from Fifth to Seventh Street.

Burglars broke into the home of J. Jenings, Saturday night and took about $75 in coins. The intruders entered by breaking a window in the front door.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Work will begin March 13 on removal of the existing bridge that carries Illinois 23 over a branch of the Kishwaukee river one mile north of Illinois 64, just north of Sycamore. IDOT plans to replace the span with a triple box culvert.

The jury is still out on the proposed rail port in Maple Park. Supporters are touting the plan as a real economic development tool for the area. Warehousing, which is a clean industry and provides relatively high-paying jobs, may follow if a rail port is built in Maple Park.

Fashion Bug officially moved to its new location Thursday, 2451 Sycamore Road. The 7,800 square-foot store features apparel for almost any woman. A part of the community since 1982, Fashion Bug formerly was located in Northland Plaza on Sycamore Road.

After 65 years, Sandwich pharmacist Richard C. Holland will retire from the pharmacy business today. His retirement marks the end of an era for Sandwich. It began in 1926 when his father, Richard L. Holland, opened Holland’s Drug Store.

Compiled by Sue Breese