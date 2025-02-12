Looking Back for February 12, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

A falling light, said to be of several thousand candle power strength last evening attracted the attention of farmers living about six miles east of the McGirr aviation field. Several of the farmers called the aviation field to find out the cause and were told that the west bound mail pilot, Garretson, dropped the light, known as a landing flare, as an experiment. The experiment worked and was dropped for the purpose of seeing if farmers would notice it and call the aviation field. The mail pilots have been equipped with flare, which they are supposed to drop when they wish to land and are not near an emergency field. The light, after hitting the ground, continues to burn, and the aviator in this manner is able to circle around the light and land.

Losing control of his horses which started to run away on South First street, Simon E. Anderson, living on route three, narrowly escaped death by being hit by a train shortly before ten o’clock this morning. The horses crashed on through the First street gates, which had been lowered, and the hay rack was missed by the train by a foot. The horses did not come to a stop until after running into a Dodge auto in front of Folies garage. Passersby on the street rushed at the horses’ heads and had them in control.

Flags flying from many homes and from in front of every store in the city today commemorated the memory of Abraham Lincoln, the Civil War president. At the public schools the pupils had interesting programs on the Great Emancipator. The banks of the city, as well as the public library, were closed today in commemoration. In this manner the city of DeKalb honored Lincoln today. Although work was not at a standstill and business continued in the downtown district, there were not many residents who did not give some thought to Lincoln and his great life, which has inspired many a youth to do great things. The spirit of Lincoln lives today.

Business men of the city today placed the uniform flag decorations in the pockets along the business streets today in honor of the holiday. With the wind blowing, the flags presented a very attractive appearance, and the decorations called forth much comment from visitors during the day.

1950– 75 Years Ago

Twenty-one motorists paid fines this week in DeKalb following road blocks set up in this city by state police officers. Arrests were made for operating vehicles having faulty lights and mufflers and a couple for having improper licenses. Many other motorists were ordered to have burned out bulbs in their car lights replaced immediately and over 30 were serviced at garages of filling stations, withing a few hours.

A circus is coming to Sycamore next week to help raise funds for operation of the Community Center. The circus, with real live animals, will appear at the Center, Wednesday and give two shows, one a matinee at 4 o’clock, the other an evening performance at 8 o’clock. Tickets are being sold by several merchants, Boy Scouts, and others interested in the Community Center.

All Scout troops and the Club Pack of Sycamore are taking part in the waste paper collection that begins early Saturday morning. Trucks donated by individuals and business firms will make the pickup for the boys. This is one of the main projects the boys have for adding finances to their treasury. Their activities call for a certain amount of outlay in money and the proceeds from the disposal of waste paper is divided among the units. It is hoped that every one who has old newspapers and magazines will tie them up in firm bundles and put them out at their curb before 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

The state colleges and universities at DeKalb, Charleston, Normal and Macomb, which appear to be the only institutions closed to date to conserve the state’s fuel supply, were forced to do so because in their setup they are dependent upon the state purchasing agencies which have announced that no more coal will be delivered to these schools until they flow from the mines starts again.

Announcement was made at Springfield by Secretary of State Edward J. Barrett that three DeKalb corporations have issued statements of intent to dissolve. According to the communication the following corporations are to be dissolved: Kennedy-Russell Corporation; DeKalb Foundry Corporation; and the L. A. Althoff Corporation.

Even though the weather man did not cooperate for Dollar Day, the city of DeKalb was well populated today. The rains came and so did the people. The Chronicle reporter found difficulty and amusement in obtaining today’s news. Dollar Day seems to prove the stamina of the weaker of the sexes. The men who were pushing with the crowds were embarrassed to be seen downtown on Dollar Day. The women, on the other hand, appeared intent on the ultimate goal at hand.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The 73-year-old walls of Glidden School in DeKalb are being reduced to rubble. Demolition crews began work this week to raze the S. First Street school.

Kishwaukee College serves four times as many students today as it did six years ago when it opened. The rural college has grown from 670 to more than 3,000 students. Most of those students attend classes on a part-time basis.

DeKalb Police arrested a man Tuesday morning for allegedly walking naked near Second Street and Lincoln Highway. The man offered no resistance. He was charged with disorderly conduct and transported to the county jail.

DeKalb alderman Harlan Cain said last night layoffs of city workers should include all employees, including the city manager and his assistants. Cain referred to “contingency plans” being studies by City Manager Don Crawford to lay off all employes up to five days during the next three months.

A group of volunteer workers and supervisors swelled with pride when they gathered to pick up a 15-passenger van for use in the DeKalb-Sycamore area to transport the handicapped and the elderly. The workers, all representing the Voluntary Action Center (VAC), plan to use the equipment beginning about Feb. 15.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

Northern Illinois’ relatively mild winter this year is no blessing to them, say homeowners along Genoa’s Homewood Avenue. Warmer winds from the south only make it harder for them to enjoy being outside, they say, because of odors coming from the Humane Manufacturing plant across the street.

A 16-year-old high school student from St. Charles admits he was the one who stole the baby Jesus out of nativity scenes throughout DeKalb. The teen apparently thought this was a humorous prank. It was a desecration of what many people hold scared.

The residents of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center should be in their new home by mid to late March. The new facility failed an architectural inspection by the Illinois Department of Health in November, when 73 items were found to be out of compliance with state law.

