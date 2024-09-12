Looking Back for Sept. 11, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Probably the automobile has cut into the railroad’s business to such an extent that traveling on a train is more of a rarity than an accommodation at the present time, and perhaps that is one of the reasons railroad stations are usually allowed to go the way of the forgotten, even though some people find it necessary to patronize the railroads.

Several complaints, the last coming from Burt H., have been received at the police station relative to a flock of ducks that have been running wild on South Sixth Street in the neighborhood in which Mr. H. lives. According to the complaint made by the South Sixth Street resident the fowls are the property of a well-known resident of the street. It is more than likely that the city officials will petition the owner to pen the ducks up.

Hundreds of people who wished to see “Powder River,” the official war department film that is appearing again tonight and tomorrow at the Princess theatre under the auspice of the American Legion post of this city, had to be turned away from the theatre last evening. The show is the greatest hit that has ever been in this city at a theatre.

Traveling from Geneva to Dixon and from DeKalb to Sycamore every day for one month causes the several busses of the Northern Illinois Service company to travel more than the distance around the world. The distance around the world, according to figures in a dictionary is a little over 24,910 miles. The buses each month average a distance of 25,000 miles. The busses make several trips each day the entire length of the highway from Dixon to Geneva. The average run for the month so figures in the special trips that are taken, of which there have been several during the summer months.

Employees of the Illinois Power company began yesterday to tear up the tracks on the Sycamore end of the line. The work was started just west of the city where the double pavement begins. The rails have been taken from the crossing by the Fracey home and a crushed rock foundation has been laid. Drivers will find this much improved now since the crossing was formerly a bad spot between here and DeKalb. Linemen were also busy on the lines between the two cities today, which will probably be taken down soon as the line has been abandoned.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Even though it has been years since Illinois levied a state property tax, the state’s public schools still were receiving money from that source today. The schools are still getting a share of delinquent tax payments which were due in 1930, 1931 and 1932. The payment to DeKalb County amounted to $225.

Many have been wondering why a fund was not started for the purpose of purchasing an iron lung for DeKalb, which could be used in cases of emergency. It seems that nearly all have forgotten that a few years ago the DeKalb lodge of the Loyal Order of Moose presented a portable iron lung to the city, the outfit costing nearly $1.400. The portable lung is kept at the DeKalb fire station and all firemen have been instructed and trained to handle and operate it, and it is ready for all emergencies. The polio wave this summer has brought the need for portable lungs to the front and many in this city had forgotten that the valuable piece of equipment was given the city by the Moose Lodge.

The DeKalb Daily Chronicle trophy or the best cook at the Sandwich Fair was won by Mrs. Vincent Brando of Somonauk. The other trophy in the baked goods department was a Betty Crocker silver cake plate, which was won by Mrs. Alvina Humistion of Sandwich. There were 19 chiffon cakes entered in this class.

The grape season is at hand and Daniel J. Conerty, district supervisor, Alcohol Tax Units, Chicago, warned prospective wine makers that the head of the family is allowed to produce tax free 200 gallons of wine per year for the use of his own family, he must first register his intention to the produce such wine with the Alcohol Tax Unit, Bureau of Internal Revenue.

The foundation is being laid for a new house on the old Gardner farm east of Fairdale, where Mr. and Mrs. Buster Britton now live. The other house burned down three years ago when it was occupied by the Frank Hawes family.

Another load of 15 poles for the new Sycamore business district lighting system was received today from the Chicago manufacturers and promptly placed in position. Contractor Glenn Gustafson placed thee poles on South Maple and South Main Streets. This makes 30 poles of the 75 needed which have been received and set in position. There are 45 to come of which 34 are of extra length to be placed on State Street.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

The DeKalb City Council earlier this week was on the verge of denying a permit for the senior high school’s homecoming parade. Aldermen opposed to the permit said Lincoln Highway should not be closed during a busy traffic hour. In the past aldermen also have argued parades should be on other streets and not on the city’s main street, which also is a state highway.

Community Cable 8, the Public Access Television channel, will present a timely program tonight. A panel discussion of the subject of Amnesty for those who chose not to serve in the Vietnam war will be cablecast at that time. The subject of amnesty is being discussed these days all over the country. President Ford, who just granted a full and unconditional pardon to e-President Nixon is expected to take action soon.

The Genoa City Council vowed to give full support to Genoa Chief of Police, Mel Shaw, in making Genoa a better place to live at the Tuesday night council meeting. It was learned that the job of clearing out abandoned vehicles had reached a stumbling block when two residents threatened to take action because of an attempt made to two of the abandoned vehicles.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

Construction on DeKalb Avenue in Sycamore from South Cross Street to California Street will being Monday. Construction will include new storm sewer, sidewalk, curb and milling and resurfacing. DeKalb Avenue will experience one-lane traffic with flag signalers during working hours. Stark Street will be closed from DeKalb Avenue to Center Avenue. There will be traffic delays.

The 1999 DeKalb Airshow is a dynamic way to promote the DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport. Although its 5,000 feet of runway meet a number of minimum requirements in the aviation community, it is unusual for an airport the size of DeKalb to host this type of event.

About a third of DeKalb Swine Breeders Inc. employees will be looking for new jobs by the end of the year. The company, a subsidiary of DEKALB Genetics, will be moving to St. Louis and merged with other swine-breeding operations.

The city has received an overwhelming positive response from citizens concerning the installation of four speed humps on Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb. The speed humps have successfully slowed traffic by five to 10 mph on the highly traveled residential road.

Compiled by Sue Breese