Metro Square Dental Reminder: Use Your Dental Benefits Before They Expire

As the end of the year approaches, now is the perfect time to check in on your dental insurance benefits. At Metro Square Dental, we want to remind all our patients—if you don’t use your dental benefits before December 31st, you will lose them for the current year.

Most dental insurance plans are structured around a calendar year. This means any unused benefits—such as cleanings, exams, x-rays, and treatments—do not roll over into the next year. If you’ve paid into your insurance all year long, it makes sense to take full advantage of what’s available to you before time runs out.

Many plans also come with an annual maximum. If you haven’t reached it, scheduling an appointment now could allow you to get necessary dental work done using your current year’s coverage—possibly at little to no out-of-pocket cost, depending on your plan. Delaying care could mean starting from scratch with a new deductible in January.

Now is also a great time to schedule end-of-year checkups, cleanings, or follow-up treatments. These preventive steps not only help you maintain a healthy smile but can also catch issues early—before they turn into more serious or costly problems.

Appointments fill up quickly during the final months of the year, so don’t wait to schedule yours. Whether you need a routine visit or have been postponing a procedure, Metro Square Dental is here to help you maximize your benefits and finish the year with a healthy, confident smile.

Call today to book your appointment and make the most of your 2025 dental insurance before it expires for the year!

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, please contact:

Metro Square Dental Associates

10 W Phillip Rd, Ste 105

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

(847) 780-9684

www.metrodental.com