Experience Exceptional Dental Care at Metro Square Dental Associates

Metro Square Dental Associates, located at 10 W Phillip Rd. in Vernon Hills, Illinois, provides comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages. With a convenient location and a commitment to excellence, Metro Square Dental Associates combines personalized care with advanced technology, ensuring every patient receives the quality treatment they deserve.

Preventive care is a top priority at Metro Square Dental Associates. Their skilled team offers routine exams, professional cleanings, and early detection services to help patients maintain optimal oral health and catch any issues before they become more serious. By educating patients on daily dental care, Metro Square Dental encourages healthy habits that promote long-term wellness, aiming to empower patients with the knowledge needed for a lifetime of healthy smiles.

For those needing restorative treatments, Metro Square Dental Associates provides durable and natural solutions, including dental crowns, implants, and bridges. These restorative options help patients regain functionality and confidence in their smile, restoring health and appearance. The team’s cosmetic dentistry services, including teeth whitening and veneers, allow patients to transform their smile with stunning, personalized results.

Metro Square Dental Associates also offers orthodontic options to meet the diverse needs of their patients, providing treatments like Invisalign for those seeking a straighter smile. Each patient’s treatment plan is customized to ensure they receive care that aligns with their goals and lifestyle, delivered by a caring team.

With a warm, patient-centered approach, Metro Square Dental Associates is committed to making every visit a positive experience. Their professional, compassionate team is here to help each patient feel comfortable and cared for, whether they’re coming in for a routine cleaning or a full smile makeover.

Metro Square Dental Associates is currently offering $1,000 off Invisalign or braces, with only $300 down if treatment begins in 2024. Terms and conditions apply, call the office for details.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call Metro Square Dental Associates at 847-780-9684 or visit metrodental.com .

Metro Square Dental Associates

10 W Phillip Rd, Ste 105

Vernon Hills, IL 60061

(847) 780-9684

www.metrodental.com