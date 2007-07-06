Police beat for Gurnee, Grayslake: July 6, 2007

Gurnee

Possession

Chris Acuff, 20, 204 Hickory Drive, Lindenhurst, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 4.

Theft

Dustyn Dixon, 17, 34378 N. Bridle Lane, Gurnee, theft of more than $300, June 3.

Patrick Cole, 18, 886 S. West Ave., Waukegan, theft of more than $300, June 3.

Retail theft

David Starks, 37, 714 W. Division, Chicago, retail theft, June 3.

Karen Stokes, 41, 13041 S. Champain, Chicago, retail theft, June 3.

Warrant

Christopher Heep, 18, 33922 N. Wooded Glen Drive, Grayslake, in-state warrant, June 4.

Suspended license

Michael Pietras, 43, 781 Greenview, Gurnee, driving while license suspended, June 4.

Order of protection violation

Albert Winfrey, 54, 1832 Ridgeland, Waukegan, order of protection violation, June 3.

Underage possession of alcohol

Micky Thronton, 19, 7718 37th Ave., Kenosha, Wis., possession of alcohol by a minor, June 3.

GRAYSLAKE

Battery

Andre Griffin, 37, 411 W. 192nd Place, Country Club Hills, battery, disorderly conduct, May 28.

Underage drinking

Natalie Staufenbiel, 18, 146 Littleton Trail, Hainesville, underage drinking, resisting a peace officer, May 31.

Samantha Jagusch, 18, 7 Whaler Court, Grayslake, underage drinking, June 4.

Drug paraphernalia

A 15-year-old male, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 29.