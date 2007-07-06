Police Beat for Wauconda, Fox Lake, Island Lake, Johnsburg: July 6, 2007

Wauconda

DUI

Brian T. Larsen, 18, 965 Heartland Park Lane, Antioch, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, May 28.

Allison K. Korpai, 21, 802 Edgar Allen Poe Drive, Mundelein, driving under the influence, May 30.

Artemio Dominquez, 31, 7911 60th St., Kenosha, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 2.

Michael D. Goetz, 29, 105 Woodland Drive, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, improper lane use, June 2.

Caros Portilla, 31, 119 S. Maple Ave., No. 2, Wauconda, driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, June 3.

Expired license

Alex T. Gryszkowski, 18, of 130 S. Southport Drive, Island Lake, driving with an expired license, disobeying stop sign, underage possession of tobacco products, May 30.

Suspended license

Jersson Mendoza-Rivera, 27, 323 Plum Road, Elgin, driving with a suspended license, driving without proof of insurance, driving with one license plate, June 2.

Underage drinking

Christian E. Lebbos, 19, 1065 Jessica Drive, Wauconda, underage consumption of alcohol, permitting an impaired driver to drive, May 30.

Failure to reduce speed

Julio C. Rodriquez, 23, 3289 Medford Court, Island Lake, driving without a valid license, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, May 30.

Domestic battery

Jaymes A. Schneider, 30, 2278 Sanctuary Court, Wauconda, domestic battery, June 1.

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Eric D. Vigor, 23, 26777 N. Main St., Wauconda, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, June 1.

Underage consumption of alcohol

Amy K. Ekstrand, 19, 302 Mulhern Court, Apt. 9, Yorkville, underage consumption of alcohol, June 3.

Fox Lake

Public intoxication

Conor S. Higgins, 24, 10 Meade Court, No. 6, Fox Lake, public intoxication, May 31.

Unlawful display

of license plate

John P. Theobald, 35, 339 Terra Springs Drive, Volo, unlawful display of license plate – not authorized for such a vehicle, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license, two outstanding warrants from Cook County, May 31.

Property damage

Report of vehicle striking mailbox, 2700 block West Nippersink, May 26.

Report of vehicle damaged at Art Works Children’s Museum, 100 block Washington Street, June 2.

Retail theft

Arthur L. Wittert, 54, 745 N. Overlook Court, Round Lake, retail theft, May 22.

Public intoxication

Adam Kichard, 42, no known address, public intoxication, May 19.

Island Lake

Stolen gasoline

Report of a person driving away without paying for gasoline, 220 block Route 176, May 29.

Criminal damage to property

Report of criminal damage to property, 4600 block Vista Drive, May 29.

Report of criminal damage to property, 130 block Fairfield Drive, May 29.

Report of criminal damage to property, 4000 block Beech Street, May 31.

Report of criminal damage to property, 200 block Janet Drive, June 1.

Report of criminal damage to property, 1000 block Debden Drive, June 1.

Report of criminal damage to property, 3700 block Greenleaf Avenue, June 2.

Theft

Report items stolen, valued at less than $300, 300 block Ilene Drive, May 29.

Report of items stolen, valued at less than $300, 300 block Channel Drive, June 3.

In-state warrant

Dustin M. Araujo, 23, 740 73rd St., Downers Grove, outstanding warrant, May 31.

Reckless driving

Report of reckless driving, Darrell and Burnett roads, May 31.

Accident

Report of an accident with injuries, Route 176 and Roberts Road, June 4.

Identity theft

Report of identity theft or fraud, 200 block Forest Drive, June 1.

Possession of marijuana

Shawn T. Cozart, 27, 2608 Jonathan Road, McHenry, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal damage to property, June 1.

Christopher J. Ubert, 30, 3128 Lynette Lane, Island Lake, disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal damage to property, June 1.

Domestic battery

Report of domestic battery, 800 block of Constitution Avenue, June 3.

Johnsburg

Four charged

Four people were after an incident June 1 in the 2400 block of Johnsburg Road. Kyle M. Weber, 23. 5308 Shamrock Lane, No. C, McHenry; Phu P. Nguyen, 21, 224 W. Nichols Road, Arlington Heights; and Michael T. Saunders, 21, 26637 Sycamore St., Antioch were charged. Weber, Nguyen and Saunders each were charged with battery. Stephen P. Denson, 24, 2307 Country Spring Road, Johnsburg, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, June 1.

License violation

A 16-year-old female was charged with violation of the state zero-tolerance law, violation of graduated license, disobeying stop sign and violation of curfew, June 4.

Possession of marijuana

Jeremy J. Reimer, 18, 35130 Rand Hill Drive, Fox Lake, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 1.

Disorderly conduct

Russell S. Walters, 34, 1400 Acre Road, Johnsburg, disorderly conduct, May 18.

DUI

James R. Scott, 22, 3710 W. Lee St., McHenry, driving under the influence, speeding and disobeying a stop sign, May 30.