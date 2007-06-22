Police beat for Antioch, Lindenhurst, Lake Villa: June 22, 2007

ANTIOCH

No valid license

Angel S. Brito, 27, 1900 block of Lewis Ave., Waukegan, driving without a valid license, ran a stoplight, May 18.

Warrant

Michael A. Zytniowski, 39, W1044 Woodbine Road, Genoa City, Wis., wanted on an in-state warrant, May 15.

DUI

Robert J. Vedder, 55, 500 block of Redwing Ave., Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol, May 18.

Theodore S. Eisen, 27, 23000 block of Margate Terrace, Antioch, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, May 14.

Catherine A. Giordano-Anderson, 39, 26000 block of West Channel Ave., Antioch, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08, May 17.

Revoked license

Kary L. Teister, 49, 12000 block of 220th Ave., Bristol, Wis., driving with a revoked license, improper lane use, May 14.

Theft

James Bell Jr., 41, 2321 Salem Blvd., Zion, May 21.

Amy M. Keel, 24, 37000 block of Route 59, Lake Villa, May 21.

Suspended license

Leon J. Booth, 52, 300 block of Park Ave., Antioch, driving with a suspended license, driving with improper lighting, driving with an obstructed windshield, May 16.

Demarcus S. Robertson, 30, 300 block of Park Ave., Antioch, driving with a suspended license, May 21.

Kenneth M. Stapleton II, 18, 100 block of Bridgewood Drive, Antioch, driving with a suspended license, failure to signal, May 22.

Possession

Kathleen A. McGovern, 42, 200 block of Joanna Court, Antioch, possession of drug equipment, May 16.

Disorderly conduct

Randy M. Ultsch, 26, 40000 block of North West Shore Drive, Antioch, May 14.

Thomas A. Haynes Jr., 28, 200 block of East Liberty St., Wauconda, May 16.

Melissa J. Deering, 19, 6300 block of Wooster Lake Ave., Ingleside, May 16.

LINDENHURST

DUI

Jason R. Adams, 23, 380 Northgate Road, Lindenhurst, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08, improper turn, improper lighting, May 11.

Russell W. Swanson, 24, 34456 N. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake, driving under the influence, improper lane use, speeding, May 12.

Luis F. Hernandez, 25, 36426 N. Mary Court, Lake Villa, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08, no proof of insurance, May 15.

Revoked license

James M. Bremner, 26, 6430 S. 20th St., Oak Creek, Wis., driving with a revoked license, no valid registration, improper use of registration, no seat belts, May 14.

Felipe Ruiz Pozos, 26, 747 Ann St., Lake Genoa, Wis., driving with a revoked license, improper display of registration, no valid registration, no seat belts, May 20.

Suspended license

Oscar Gonzalez, 29, 3645 S. Clinton Ave., Berwyn, driving with a suspended license, May 19.

No seat belt

Juan C. Rojas Diaz, 24, 747 Ann St., Lake Genoa, Wis., no seat belt, May 20.

Domestic battery

John L. Garcia, 18, 2303 Glendale Court, Lindenhurst, two counts of domestic battery, possession of drug equipment, May 16.

Underage drinking

Kristin B. Alling, 19, 2268 N. Tedy Lane, Round Lake Beach, underage drinking, speeding, May 17.

LAKE VILLA

No valid license

Gloria E. Arellano, 31, 803 Jorgenson Court, Lake Villa, driving without a valid license, speeding, May 17.

Gabriel Hernandez, 26, 132 N. Poplar Ave., Round Lake, driving without a valid license, tinted windows, obstructed windshield, May 18.

Suspended license

Richard D. Barlow, 35, 8701 Antioch Road, Salem, Wis., driving with a suspended license, expired registration, speeding, May 16.

Public indecency

Alexander C. Oglesby, 21, 149 N. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, May 15.

No license

Felipe Reyes-Aguilar, 38, 1926 W. Cedarwood Circle, Round Lake, May 15.