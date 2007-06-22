Police beat for Gurnee, Round Lake Beach: June 22, 2007

Gurnee

DUI

Alicia Fier, 29, 282 Anita Terrace, Antioch, improper lane use, failure to yield emergency vehicle, driving under the influence, May 17.

Michael Hurtt, 17, 2515 Ashland Ave., Evanston, driving under the influence, May 16.

Thomas Paglusch, 35, 10429 Wildo Ave., Beach Park, driving under the influence, no insurance, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, May 16.

Christine Bagge, 21, 3315 115th St., Pleasant Prairie, Wis., improper lane use, no insurance, driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.08, May 17

Suspended license

Arthur Bankston, 35, 6748 Derby Lane, Gurnee, driving while license suspended, May 17.

Theft

Credit cards, bank cards, a driver's license and $600 were reported stolen from a purse at Six Flags Great America, 1 Six Flags Parkway, Gurnee, May 16.

Justin Vanshaick, 18, 17274 W. Dartmoor Drive, Grayslake, retail theft, May 16.

Driving while suspended

Ronald Battle, 7552 S, East End Ave., Chicago, driving while license suspended, May 16.

Erlinda Ames, 56, 2413 Mark Ave., Zion, driving while license suspended, May 16.

Round Lake Beach

Retail theft

Leticia Herrera, 36, 1275 East End, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 21.

Jessica Dominjuez, 25, 516 Morningside, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 21.

Grazia Waight, 34, 34261 Bluestem, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 19.

Two 15-year-old females, retail theft. Both were released to their parents, May 19.

Cristol M. Hernandez, 29, 222 S. Channel, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kirstie Salvatierra, 18, 2325 Greystone, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 16.