Police beat for Libertyville, Mundelein, Round Lake Beach: June 22, 2007

LIBERTYVILLE

DUI

German Tellez, 44, 520 E. McKinley, Mundelein, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, improper lane use, speeding, May 14.

Bruce A. Ridley, 51, 1526 E. King Road, Tomahawk, Wis., driving under the influence, improper lane use, May 18.

Edgar Acosta, 22, 309 Cherry Valley Road, Vernon Hills, driving under the influence, disobeying a police officer, May 19.

Theft

Catalytic converters were cut from the exhaust systems of two Jeeps parked in the Metra lot at North Milwaukee and Newberry roads, Libertyville, May 16.

MUNDELEIN

Criminal damage to car

A 2002 Ford Escape was keyed, causing $300 in damage, at 574 Yardley Trail, Mundelein, May 18.

Revoked driver’s license

Florin C. Marinescu, 34, 208 E. LaSalle St., Vernon Hills, driving with a revoked driver’s license, failure to wear seat belt, $20,000 warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence, May 14.

Round Lake Beach

Retail theft

Leticia Herrera, 36, 1275 East End, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 21.

Jessica Dominjuez, 25, 516 Morningside, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 21.

Grazia Waight, 34, 34261 Bluestem, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 19.

Cristol M. Hernandez, 29, 222 S. Channel, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Kirstie Salvatierra, 18, 2325 Greystone, Round Lake Beach, retail theft, May 16.

Esperanza Espinosa, 38, 36692 North Stanton Point, Ingleside, retail theft, May 16.

Aggravated battery

Tynesha T. Stevens, 17, 2722 W. Argyle, Apt. 3, Chicago, aggravated battery, May 21.

DUI

Reynaldo J. Carranza, 27, 1228 Idlewild, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, May 21.

Obstructing justice

Janet L. Stevens, 36, 1103 Fairfield, Round Lake Beach, attempted obstruction of justice, May 20.

Marijuana

Dominick M. Boscocci, 40, 22035 Engle West, Miltmore, unlawful possession of marijuana, May 19.

Patrick T. Thompson, 23, 26572 W. Lake Ave., Antioch, unauthorized possession of marijuana, May 17.

Disorderly conduct

A 14-year-old male, disorderly conduct. The juvenile was released to his mother, May 19.

Slawomir Tuzinkiewicz, 34, 1257 Komar, Round Lake Beach, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, resisting a peace officer, May 17.

Gang contact

Juan A. Luna, 18, 5411 Route 12, Richmond, unlawful street gang contact, May 19.

Sexual abuse

Osvaldo Maio, 73, 1527 Lakewood Parkway, Round Lake Beach, aggravated sexual abuse, May 16.