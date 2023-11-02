Getting prehistoric at the Dunn Museum

LIBERTYVILLE – The “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” exhibit at the Dunn Museum is open through Jan. 15, 2024.

It also can be viewed virtually at www.lcfpd.org.

Visitors can explore the bones and fossils belonging to the giant creatures that once roamed the Earth. Six full dinosaur skeletal molds, including a Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor, can be viewed and touched. In this interactive special exhibition, visitors can stand next to a 6-foot Apatosaurus femur or view molds of skulls, arms, legs, eggs and footprints.

“Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” was conceptualized by the Arkansas Discovery Network. The Preservation Foundation, the charitable partner of the Lake County Forest Preserves, provided support for the exhibition.