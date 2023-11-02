November 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Getting prehistoric at the Dunn Museum

Interactive dinosaurs exhibition allows visitors to view, touch skeletal molds

By Shaw Local News Network
Jude Alcantara, 6, of Hoffman Estates looks at the jaw of a Tyrannosaurus rex in the "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed" exhibit at the Dunn Museum on Oct. 28 in Libertyville. Jude was at the exhibit with his parents, Mark and Ixchel.

Jude Alcantara, 6, of Hoffman Estates looks at the jaw of a Tyrannosaurus rex in the "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed" exhibit at the Dunn Museum on Oct. 28 in Libertyville. Jude was at the exhibit with his parents, Mark and Ixchel. (Candace H.Johnson)

LIBERTYVILLE – The “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” exhibit at the Dunn Museum is open through Jan. 15, 2024.

It also can be viewed virtually at www.lcfpd.org.

Visitors can explore the bones and fossils belonging to the giant creatures that once roamed the Earth. Six full dinosaur skeletal molds, including a Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor, can be viewed and touched. In this interactive special exhibition, visitors can stand next to a 6-foot Apatosaurus femur or view molds of skulls, arms, legs, eggs and footprints.

“Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed” was conceptualized by the Arkansas Discovery Network. The Preservation Foundation, the charitable partner of the Lake County Forest Preserves, provided support for the exhibition.

Image 1 of 14
John Adams, of Mundelein, visitor's services clerk, talks about the Triceratops skeletal mold on display at the entrance to the Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit in the Dunn Museum on October 28th in Libertyville. The exhibit is sponsored by the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves and runs through January 15, 2024. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

John Adams, of Mundelein, visitor's services clerk, talks about the Triceratops skeletal mold on display at the entrance to the Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit in the Dunn Museum on October 28th in Libertyville. The exhibit is sponsored by the Preservation Foundation of the Lake County Forest Preserves and runs through January 15, 2024. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

LibertyvilleLake County Forest PreservesDunn Museum
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois