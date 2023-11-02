Chain O’ Lakes agent wins Aqua Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Holly Blanchette received the Aqua Award at Lake Homes Realty’s National Agent Summit for her exceptional achievements in real estate.

The Aqua Award is given to agents with a total transaction volume between $3.5 million and $10 million with 20 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $2.5 million or greater between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023. Total transaction volume is the sum of the property sale price of each transaction side represented, even if the side represented was shared with another agent.

“Holly continues to impress with her hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present her with this major award,” said Glenn Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “The Aqua Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors. Agents like Holly are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”