Grayslake woman identified as pedestrian struck by train

NORTH CHICAGO -- A Grayslake woman has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Metra train on Oct. 16 in North Chicago, authorities said.

About 9 a.m. Oct. 16, the North Chicago Police Department, Metra Police Department and North Chicago Fire Department responded to North Chicago Metra Station, 1633 Lakeside Ave., for a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a train. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the female pedestrian was trying to cross the tracks when she was struck by an express train that she had mistaken for a train stopping at the station.

The woman has been identified as Christina Egidi, 57, of Grayslake. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Egidi died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by the Metra Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.