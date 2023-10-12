Lecture about breast health planned in Gurnee

GURNEE – “Innovations in Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis and Treatment,” a physician lecture, will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Centre Club Gurnee Education Room.

Many women experience common breast conditions. Join Dr. Barry Rosen as he shares his expertise on the screening, diagnosis, symptoms and available treatments for these conditions. Rosen is a breast surgical oncologist and on staff at Advocate Condell Medical Center and Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital.

To register for the lecture, stop by the front desk at the center, 1405 Hunt Club Road, Gurnee, or call 847-625-4750.