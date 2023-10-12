Grayslake Central teacher wins leadership award

GRAYSLAKE – Jason Janczak, a Grayslake Central High School social studies teacher and department chair, recently was awarded The Carolyn Pereira Civil Leadership Award from the Illinois Democracy Schools Network.

The Carolyn Pereira Civic Leadership Award is given annually to a Democracy Schools Network member who has “demonstrated an exemplary commitment to strengthening schoolwide civic engagement and learning; someone who exhibits initiative, creativity, persistence and integrity in modeling and promoting the elements of the Illinois Democracy Schools model.”

Janczak has served on the Democracy Schools’ Advisory Council for five years, has collaborated with several members of the organization on equity initiatives, has been a presenter and consultant on civic learning issues and has been an advocate for expanding the reach of civics to all areas of the school. He has worked with several civic partners to bring greater visibility and voice to civic education in his district and beyond.

Illinois Democracy Schools are high schools recognized for schoolwide commitment to promoting civic learning by all students, focusing on fostering participatory citizenship and emphasizing the fundamental ideals and principles of constitutional democracy relating to essential questions facing our republic.

Since 2006, more than 90 schools have successfully completed a schoolwide civic assessment and been recognized as an Illinois Democracy School.

The work is made possible by the support of the DuPage Regional Office of Education and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.